US calls Philippines President's Hitler comments 'troubling'

Story highlights US officials have strong stressed US-Philippines defense ties will continue

Duterte himself has cast doubt on the future of that collaboration

Washington (CNN) The US rebuked the Philippines President for likening himself to Adolf Hitler but stressed Friday that the strong relationship between the two countries would not be affected by the controversial leader's rhetoric.

"I'd be happy to slaughter them. At least if Germany had Hitler, the Philippines would have (me)," Duterte said Friday while speaking in his hometown of Davao City. "You know my victims, I would like (them) to be all criminals, to finish the problem of my country and save the next generation from perdition."

Asked about Duterte's comments Friday, Secretary of Defense Ash Carter called them "deeply troubling."

Speaking to reporters after attending a meeting of defense ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, in Oahu, Hawaii, Carter said Duterte's remarks were not discussed in the meeting. He stressed that US-Philippines cooperation would continue, saying, "It has served the interests of our nations for many years now" and adding that he had good discussions about "ongoing alliance operations" with his counterpart from the Philippines.

Read More