Trump eyes risky move in bringing up Bill Clinton's women

GOP lawmakers urged Trump this week to stay away from former President Clinton's affairs

(CNN) Under fire after a disastrous first debate and for mocking a former Miss Universe's physique, Donald Trump is turning to decades-old scandals for ammunition: Bill Clinton's extramarital affairs.

That strategy -- which enjoys little support within Trump's own party -- is the latest and one of the most striking demonstrations of the Republican presidential nominee's instinct for bomb-throwing and preference for risky personal attacks over political discipline and restraint. And some Republicans are warning that it could backfire.

Trump faces tremendous pressure to step up his game next month when he faces off against Hillary Clinton for their second general election match-up. But rather than lean on conventional tools such as mock debates or a media coach, he appears most eager to dredge up controversies from the Clintons' past that most Republicans are deeply wary of reviving.

In a talking points memo circulated to supporters this week obtained by CNN, the Trump campaign instructed surrogates to point to figures like Monica Lewinsky and Gennifer Flowers -- women that Bill Clinton has acknowledged having sexual relations with -- to counter the criticism the Republican nominee has received for attacking ex-Miss Universe Alicia Machado.

Mere moments after leaving the debate stage Monday night, Trump was already patting himself on the back for not going there in the first contest.

