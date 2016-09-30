The men in Trump's boys club

Story highlights Trump's circle of advisors have their own history

Their backgrounds come into play asTrump raises Bill Clinton's infidelities

(CNN) Days after patting himself on the back for not invoking them on a debate stage, Donald Trump and his campaign are attempting to use Bill Clinton's sex scandals to cast a shadow on Hillary Clinton.

For any candidate trailing by around 20 points with women in most national polling, this plan of action might seem, at best, curiously wrongheaded. But Trump is a special case -- the twice-divorced nominee, who carried on a long affair that disintegrated his first marriage in a howling tabloid spectacle, is uniquely unsuited to finger-wagging.

Still, the irony does not seem to have resonated with his campaign brain trust. On Wednesday, they put out talking points encouraging surrogates to chat about Monica Lewinsky, Gennifer Flowers and Paula Jones. A day earlier, Trump (who is overweight himself) hit back at claims he'd body-shamed a former Miss Universe by noting to Fox News that "she gained a massive amount of weight."

Odd, but not surprising. Especially when you consider the rogues gallery of advisers Trump has drafted in over the past few months -- a pasty collection of older males, mostly media executives and politicians, with a long rap sheet of marital infidelities, sex scandals and worse.

Trump allies will be quick to point out that, even as the candidate is again beset by sexism charges, two of his most influential aides are women. Kellyanne Conway was brought on to manage the campaign this summer and daughter Ivanka, alongside husband Jared Kushner, is widely reported to be one of the few people that truly has his ear.