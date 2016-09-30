Trump demands Obama promise not to pardon Clinton

Story highlights Clinton has been cleared of any wrongdoing by the FBI

This isn't the first time Trump has called for legal action to be taken against Clinton

Novi, Michigan (CNN) Donald Trump on Friday challenged President Barack Obama to pledge not to issue a presidential pardon to Hillary Clinton over her use of a private email server while leading the State Department.

Clinton, however, has been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing by the FBI and the Justice Department.

Trump issued his "demand" during a rally here as he repeatedly railed against Clinton's tenure at the State Department and her subsequent misleading and even false statements about whether she had sent or received classified information through her personal email account.

The White House has in no way suggested a pardon is under consideration.

"Here's the demand I'm making today to President Obama," Trump said. "Will you pledge not to issue a pardon to Hillary Clinton and her co-conspirators for their many crimes against our country and against society itself? Will you make that pledge?"

