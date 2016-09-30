Video of Trump acknowledging business losses set for release

Story highlights A video a lawsuit over two restaurateurs who backed out of plans for his recently opened hotel

Washington (CNN) Video of Donald Trump acknowledging that his now-famous comments calling Mexicans "rapists" harmed his business interests is set to be released Friday afternoon.

A District of Columbia Superior Court released earlier this summer transcripts of Trump's deposition and sworn testimony from his children over his loss of business following his comments on Mexico. CNN and a group of other news outlets petitioned successfully for the release of the actual video from the lawsuit involving two Washington restaurateurs.

The video's release caps a challenging week following an underwhelming debate performance and comes with a little more than a month until the election.

Shortly after he launched his campaign, Macy's department store, Serta, Univision and others cut their ties with him. Univision later settled with him for "a substantial" but undisclosed amount of money, according to Trump.

"I guess they didn't like my comments," Trump told lawyers in a lawsuit over two restaurateurs who backed out of plans for his recently opened hotel at the Old Post Office Building in Washington, just a few blocks from the White House.

