Trump on Clinton: 'I can be nastier than she ever can be'

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump is turning up the heat on his attacks against Hillary Clinton about her husband's past infidelities after a rocky week for his campaign.

The comments were part of a wide ranging interview in which Trump also touched upon his marriages, his recent late-night Twitter rant and his performance at the first presidential debate.

"Hillary Clinton was married to the single greatest abuser of women in the history of politics," Trump told The Times. "Hillary was an enabler, and she attacked the women who Bill Clinton mistreated afterward. I think it's a serious problem for them, and it's something that I'm considering talking about more in the near future."

On Wednesday, a copy of Trump campaign talking points instructed supporters to use figures like Flowers and Monica Lewinsky to counter criticism of Trump's treatment of a former Miss Universe.

Referring to Eric Trump's comments earlier in the week that Donald Trump showed "courage" in not bringing up the issue at the debate, Clinton spokesman Brian Fallon tweeted Friday night, "Assume (Eric Trump) now believes he's a coward."

Photos: Old pals: Donald Trump and Bill Clinton This series of fives photos were taken in September 2000 at the US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York. They were released by the Clinton Presidential Library on Friday, September 9. The photographs from 2000 were released in response to a Freedom of Information Act filed by Politico This photo includes Melania Knauss, now Trump's wife, and a fourth woman, identified by Politico as Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Kylie Bax, wearing a T-shirt with the Playboy bunny emblazoned across it. These last two images were taken Friday, June, 16, 2000, at Trump Tower.

He also told the Times that his own marriage history does not prevent him from being able to make attacks against the Clintons' relationship. Trump has been married three times, and his first marriage fell apart after he carried on an affair with Marla Maples.

Bill Clinton's infidelities, Trump said, "brought shame onto the presidency, and Hillary Clinton was there defending him all along."

The GOP presidential nominee told the paper that he believes the issue will worsen Hillary Clinton's likeability with female voters.

Asked if he ever cheated on his wives, Trump responded: "No — I never discuss it. I never discuss it. It was never a problem."

And when asked specifically about his affair with Maples, he responded, "I don't talk about it. I wasn't president of the United States. I don't talk about it. When you think of the fact that he was impeached, the country was in turmoil, turmoil, absolute turmoil. He lied with Monica Lewinsky and paid a massive penalty."

Trump stands with Alfred Eisenpreis, New York's economic development administrator, in 1976 while they look at a sketch of a new 1,400-room renovation project of the Commodore Hotel. After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania in 1968, Trump worked with his father on developments in Queens and Brooklyn before purchasing or building multiple properties in New York and Atlantic City, New Jersey. Those properties included Trump Tower in New York and Trump Plaza and multiple casinos in Atlantic City. Trump was married to Ivana Zelnicek Trump from 1977-1990, when they divorced. They had three children together. Trump signs his second book, "Trump: Surviving at the Top," in 1990. Trump has published at least 16 other books, including "The Art of the Deal" and "The America We Deserve." Trump dips his second wife, Marla Maples, after the couple married in a private ceremony in New York in December 1993. The couple divorced in 1999. An advertisement for the television show "The Apprentice" hangs at Trump Towers in New York in 2004. The show launched in January of that year. In January 2008, the show returned as "Celebrity Apprentice." A 12-inch talking Trump doll is on display at a toy store in New York in September 2004. Trump attends a news conference in 2005 that announced the establishment of Trump University. From 2005 until it closed in 2010, Trump University had about 10,000 people sign up for a program that promised success in real estate. Three separate lawsuits -- two class-action suits filed in California and one filed by New York's attorney general -- have argued that the program was mired in fraud and deception. Trump's camp has rejected the class-action suits' claims as "baseless." And Trump has charged that the New York case against him is politically motivated. Trump attends the U.S. Open tennis tournament with his third wife, Melania Knauss-Trump, and their son, Barron William Trump, in 2006. Trump and Knauss married in 2005. Trump has five children from three marriages. Trump wrestles with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at WrestleMania in 2007. Trump has close ties with the WWE and its CEO, Vince McMahon. For "The Apprentice," Trump was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in January 2007. Trump appears on the set of "The Celebrity Apprentice" with two of his children -- Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump -- in 2009. Trump poses with Miss Universe contestants in 2011. Trump has been executive producer of the Miss Universe, Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants since 1996. In 2012, Trump announces his endorsement of Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney. In May 2012, on CNN's "The Situation Room," Trump said that President Barack Obama's birthplace is a matter of opinion. In regards to the President's Hawaiian birth certificate , Trump said "a lot of people do not think it was an authentic certificate." Trump speaks in Sarasota, Florida, after accepting the Statesman of the Year Award at the Sarasota GOP dinner in August 2012. It was just before the Republican National Convention in nearby Tampa. Trump appears on stage with Nick Jonas and Giuliana Rancic during the 2013 Miss USA pageant. In June 2015, Trump announces that he is running for President during a speech from Trump Tower in New York. He said he will give up the show "The Apprentice" to run. Trump -- flanked by U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio, left, and Ted Cruz -- speaks during a CNN debate in Miami on March 10. Trump dominated the GOP primaries and emerged as the presumptive nominee in May. The Trump family poses for a photo in New York in April. Trump speaks during a campaign event in Evansville, Indiana, on April 28. After Trump won the Indiana primary, his last two competitors dropped out of the GOP race. Trump delivers a speech at the Republican National Convention in July, accepting the party's nomination for President. "I have had a truly great life in business," he said. "But now, my sole and exclusive mission is to go to work for our country -- to go to work for you. It's time to deliver a victory for the American people."

'Absolutely disgusted'

Trump also tore into Clinton's decision to feature Alicia Machado, a 1996 Miss Universe whom Trump allegedly called "Miss Piggy" and "Miss Housekeeping," as a surrogate. Machado has joined the Clinton campaign in publicly denouncing Trump's comments against women, and Trump has responded with smears against the former beauty queen during interviews and on Twitter, including shaming her for a sex tape for which the campaign has not provided evidence.

Trump told the Times he was "absolutely disgusted" that Clinton enlisted the help of Machado for her campaign and that Clinton, who has portrayed Machado as a victim, had "made this young lady into a girl scout when she was the exact opposite."

Looking ahead to the next debate, Trump said he's going to start preparing as early as this weekend. But he does not think that he needs to prepare more rigorously, blaming audio issues Monday with distracting him.

He "spent 50 percent of my thought process" dealing with it, Trump said.

And he backed away from his proclamation Monday that he would "absolutely" support Clinton if she won the election in November,

"We're going to have to see," Trump said. "We're going to see what happens. We're going to have to see."