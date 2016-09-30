Breaking News

Trump on Clinton: 'I can be nastier than she ever can be'

By Daniella Diaz, CNN

Updated 5:58 AM ET, Sat October 1, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

donald trump deposition business losses_00000000
donald trump deposition business losses_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: Chef's decision brought bad publicity

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(46 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Trump and his campaign have repeatedly referenced Bill Clinton's infidelity this week
  • "She's nasty, but I can be nastier than she ever can be," Trump says about Clinton

Washington (CNN)Donald Trump is turning up the heat on his attacks against Hillary Clinton about her husband's past infidelities after a rocky week for his campaign.

"She's nasty," Trump told The New York Times in an interview published Friday night, "but I can be nastier than she ever can be."
    The comments were part of a wide ranging interview in which Trump also touched upon his marriages, his recent late-night Twitter rant and his performance at the first presidential debate.
    "Hillary Clinton was married to the single greatest abuser of women in the history of politics," Trump told The Times. "Hillary was an enabler, and she attacked the women who Bill Clinton mistreated afterward. I think it's a serious problem for them, and it's something that I'm considering talking about more in the near future."
    The week in 35 photos
    Photos: The week in 35 photos
    Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican nominee Donald Trump pose for photos at the end of the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/26/politics/gallery/first-presidential-debate/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;first presidential debate,&lt;/a&gt; which took place in Hempstead, New York, on Monday, September 26. It was &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2016/09/27/media/debate-ratings-record-viewership/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the most-watched debate&lt;/a&gt; in American history. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/27/opinions/hillary-clinton-donald-trump-debate-opinion-roundup/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Who won? Analysts chime in&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: The week in 35 photos
    Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican nominee Donald Trump pose for photos at the end of the first presidential debate, which took place in Hempstead, New York, on Monday, September 26. It was the most-watched debate in American history. Who won? Analysts chime in
    Hide Caption
    1 of 36
    A section of roof lies on the platform after a New Jersey Transit train &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/29/us/new-jersey-hoboken-train-crash/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;crashed through a major station in Hoboken&lt;/a&gt; on Thursday, September 29. At least one person was killed, officials said, and more than 100 were injured. Witnesses said the train overran its stopping point, slammed into a bumper block and went airborne. The cause is under investigation.
    Photos: The week in 35 photos
    A section of roof lies on the platform after a New Jersey Transit train crashed through a major station in Hoboken on Thursday, September 29. At least one person was killed, officials said, and more than 100 were injured. Witnesses said the train overran its stopping point, slammed into a bumper block and went airborne. The cause is under investigation.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 36
    A waterspout passes near a beach in Turkey&#39;s Hatay Province on Friday, September 23.
    Photos: The week in 35 photos
    A waterspout passes near a beach in Turkey's Hatay Province on Friday, September 23.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 36
    A woman hugs a boy following &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/28/us/south-carolina-elementary-school-shooting/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a shooting at an elementary school&lt;/a&gt; in Townville, South Carolina, on Wednesday, September 28. A teenager is suspected of opening fire at the school&#39;s playground, wounding two students and a teacher just one minute after placing a teary phone call that led to the discovery of his father&#39;s body at a nearby home.
    Photos: The week in 35 photos
    A woman hugs a boy following a shooting at an elementary school in Townville, South Carolina, on Wednesday, September 28. A teenager is suspected of opening fire at the school's playground, wounding two students and a teacher just one minute after placing a teary phone call that led to the discovery of his father's body at a nearby home.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 36
    First lady Michelle Obama hugs former U.S. President George W. Bush during the dedication ceremony of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/23/politics/smithsonian-african-american-museum-obama/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the new Smithsonian museum&lt;/a&gt; devoted to African-American history. The museum opened in Washington on Saturday, September 24. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/24/politics/michelle-obama-george-w-bush-friendship/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Read more: The friendship of Michelle Obama and George W. Bush&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: The week in 35 photos
    First lady Michelle Obama hugs former U.S. President George W. Bush during the dedication ceremony of the new Smithsonian museum devoted to African-American history. The museum opened in Washington on Saturday, September 24. Read more: The friendship of Michelle Obama and George W. Bush
    Hide Caption
    5 of 36
    Baseball fans and members of the Miami Marlins organization surround the hearse carrying Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez on Wednesday, September 28. Fernandez, 24, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/28/us/miami-jose-fernandez-procession/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;died in a boating accident&lt;/a&gt; on Sunday. A native of Santa Clara, Cuba, Fernandez was a beloved figure in Miami, where so many of his countrymen have settled and prospered. He was a two-time All-Star and the National League&#39;s Rookie of the Year in 2013.
    Photos: The week in 35 photos
    Baseball fans and members of the Miami Marlins organization surround the hearse carrying Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez on Wednesday, September 28. Fernandez, 24, died in a boating accident on Sunday. A native of Santa Clara, Cuba, Fernandez was a beloved figure in Miami, where so many of his countrymen have settled and prospered. He was a two-time All-Star and the National League's Rookie of the Year in 2013.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 36
    Hector Hernandez, wearing a Spider-Man costume, attends Nerdbot-Con in Pasadena, California, on Saturday, September 24.
    Photos: The week in 35 photos
    Hector Hernandez, wearing a Spider-Man costume, attends Nerdbot-Con in Pasadena, California, on Saturday, September 24.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 36
    A dog named Frida shakes off some water as she comes out of the sea in Timmendorf, Germany, on Friday, September 23.
    Photos: The week in 35 photos
    A dog named Frida shakes off some water as she comes out of the sea in Timmendorf, Germany, on Friday, September 23.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 36
    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives in Victoria, British Columbia, with her husband, Prince William, and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte on Saturday, September 24. The British royals are on &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/24/world/gallery/royals-visit-canada-sept-2016/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;an eight-day tour of Canada.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: The week in 35 photos
    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives in Victoria, British Columbia, with her husband, Prince William, and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte on Saturday, September 24. The British royals are on an eight-day tour of Canada.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 36
    01 graphic warning single
    Photos: The week in 35 photos
    Hide Caption
    10 of 36
    Volunteers retrieve bodies from the rubble following a reported airstrike in Aleppo, Syria, on Friday, September 23. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/26/middleeast/aleppo-syria-bombing-aid/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;The city is now a ghost city,&quot;&lt;/a&gt; one man told CNN this week. &quot;There are only ambulances and fire trucks around, and over the past three days the shelling has been horrible.&quot; More than 200 airstrikes hit the rebel-held city over the weekend, killing more than 100 people and injuring hundreds more, according to the head of the Syria Civil Defense group.
    Photos: The week in 35 photos
    Volunteers retrieve bodies from the rubble following a reported airstrike in Aleppo, Syria, on Friday, September 23. "The city is now a ghost city," one man told CNN this week. "There are only ambulances and fire trucks around, and over the past three days the shelling has been horrible." More than 200 airstrikes hit the rebel-held city over the weekend, killing more than 100 people and injuring hundreds more, according to the head of the Syria Civil Defense group.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 36
    A staff member at the Tate Britain art museum poses next to Anthea Hamilton&#39;s &quot;Project for a Door&quot; during a press preview in London on Monday, September 26. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/28/arts/turner-prize-2016/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;A deeper look into the art world&#39;s most controversial award: The Turner Prize&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: The week in 35 photos
    A staff member at the Tate Britain art museum poses next to Anthea Hamilton's "Project for a Door" during a press preview in London on Monday, September 26. A deeper look into the art world's most controversial award: The Turner Prize
    Hide Caption
    12 of 36
    Former U.S. President Bill Clinton pays his respects to former Israeli President Shimon Peres at the Knesset plaza in Jerusalem on Thursday, September 29. Peres, who shared a Nobel Prize for forging a peace deal between Israelis and Palestinians, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/27/middleeast/shimon-peres-obit/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;died Wednesday&lt;/a&gt; at the age of 93.
    Photos: The week in 35 photos
    Former U.S. President Bill Clinton pays his respects to former Israeli President Shimon Peres at the Knesset plaza in Jerusalem on Thursday, September 29. Peres, who shared a Nobel Prize for forging a peace deal between Israelis and Palestinians, died Wednesday at the age of 93.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 36
    Pyrotechnics are seen Sunday, September 25, as a military parachutist descends on Kalma Airport in Wonsan, North Korea. Thousands of Koreans and hundreds of foreign tourists and journalists were invited to the port city for the Wonsan International Friendship Air Festival. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/videos/world/2016/09/26/north-korea-air-show-sfc-orig.cnn&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Video: North Korea shows off its air force&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: The week in 35 photos
    Pyrotechnics are seen Sunday, September 25, as a military parachutist descends on Kalma Airport in Wonsan, North Korea. Thousands of Koreans and hundreds of foreign tourists and journalists were invited to the port city for the Wonsan International Friendship Air Festival. Video: North Korea shows off its air force
    Hide Caption
    14 of 36
    A police officer blocks a freeway ramp during a protest in El Cajon, California, on Wednesday, September 28. Dozens of demonstrators were protesting&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/28/us/california-police-shooting/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; the killing of Alfred Olango,&lt;/a&gt; a Ugandan refugee shot by a police officer after he pulled an object from a pocket, pointed it and assumed a &quot;shooting stance,&quot; authorities said.
    Photos: The week in 35 photos
    A police officer blocks a freeway ramp during a protest in El Cajon, California, on Wednesday, September 28. Dozens of demonstrators were protesting the killing of Alfred Olango, a Ugandan refugee shot by a police officer after he pulled an object from a pocket, pointed it and assumed a "shooting stance," authorities said.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 36
    A woman struggles with her umbrella as she eats food in Taipei, Taiwan, on Tuesday, September 27. Typhoon Megi brought powerful winds to the island before &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/26/asia/typhoon-megi-taiwan-weather/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;making landfall in mainland China.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: The week in 35 photos
    A woman struggles with her umbrella as she eats food in Taipei, Taiwan, on Tuesday, September 27. Typhoon Megi brought powerful winds to the island before making landfall in mainland China.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 36
    Military members watch U.S. President Barack Obama speak during &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/28/politics/highlights-questions-obama-presidential-town-hall-military/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a town-hall event&lt;/a&gt; in Fort Lee, Virginia, on Wednesday, September 28. Obama answered questions from service members during the forum, which was hosted by CNN.
    Photos: The week in 35 photos
    Military members watch U.S. President Barack Obama speak during a town-hall event in Fort Lee, Virginia, on Wednesday, September 28. Obama answered questions from service members during the forum, which was hosted by CNN.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 36
    Vintage cars line a property near Morgan Hill, California, after the Loma wildfire burned through the area on Wednesday, September 28.
    Photos: The week in 35 photos
    Vintage cars line a property near Morgan Hill, California, after the Loma wildfire burned through the area on Wednesday, September 28.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 36
    Azerbaijani soldiers vote at a polling station in Baku on Monday, September 26. A referendum was being held on whether to hand extra powers to long-serving President Ilham Aliyev.
    Photos: The week in 35 photos
    Azerbaijani soldiers vote at a polling station in Baku on Monday, September 26. A referendum was being held on whether to hand extra powers to long-serving President Ilham Aliyev.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 36
    Emergency personnel work at the scene of a house explosion in New York on Tuesday, September 27. Fire Battalion Chief Michael Fahy &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/27/us/new-york-firefighter-death/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was killed in the explosion&lt;/a&gt; as he directed the response to a possible gas leak. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.
    Photos: The week in 35 photos
    Emergency personnel work at the scene of a house explosion in New York on Tuesday, September 27. Fire Battalion Chief Michael Fahy was killed in the explosion as he directed the response to a possible gas leak. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 36
    Singer Delta Goodrem is covered in slime during a Nickelodeon show in Melbourne on Sunday, September 25.
    Photos: The week in 35 photos
    Singer Delta Goodrem is covered in slime during a Nickelodeon show in Melbourne on Sunday, September 25.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 36
    People drink in Munich, Germany, during Oktoberfest celebrations on Wednesday, September 28. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/21/world/gallery/tbt-oktoberfest/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See lighthearted moments from Oktoberfest, the world&#39;s largest beer festival&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: The week in 35 photos
    People drink in Munich, Germany, during Oktoberfest celebrations on Wednesday, September 28. See lighthearted moments from Oktoberfest, the world's largest beer festival
    Hide Caption
    22 of 36
    Smoke rises after an airstrike in Sirte, Libya, on Wednesday, September 28. Government militia fighters, backed by the United States, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/16/middleeast/sirte-libya-final-stand-isis/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;have been trying to expel the ISIS militant group&lt;/a&gt; from Sirte.
    Photos: The week in 35 photos
    Smoke rises after an airstrike in Sirte, Libya, on Wednesday, September 28. Government militia fighters, backed by the United States, have been trying to expel the ISIS militant group from Sirte.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 36
    Twenty-three panda cubs were seen by the public for the first time in Chengdu, China, on Thursday, September 29. The cubs were born at the Chengdu Research Base earlier this year.
    Photos: The week in 35 photos
    Twenty-three panda cubs were seen by the public for the first time in Chengdu, China, on Thursday, September 29. The cubs were born at the Chengdu Research Base earlier this year.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 36
    A protester embraces a member of the National Guard in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Thursday, September 22. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/21/us/gallery/charlotte-protest/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Violent protests erupted in Charlotte&lt;/a&gt; following the death of Keith Lamont Scott, who was shot by police in an apartment complex parking lot. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said Scott exited his car with a gun and that he was shot after he wouldn&#39;t drop it. Scott&#39;s family said he was unarmed and sitting in his car reading a book. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/27/us/keith-scott-shooting-one-week-later/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;What we know a week later&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: The week in 35 photos
    A protester embraces a member of the National Guard in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Thursday, September 22. Violent protests erupted in Charlotte following the death of Keith Lamont Scott, who was shot by police in an apartment complex parking lot. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said Scott exited his car with a gun and that he was shot after he wouldn't drop it. Scott's family said he was unarmed and sitting in his car reading a book. What we know a week later
    Hide Caption
    25 of 36
    Sheep are driven across London Bridge on Sunday, September 25. The annual tradition recognizes the right of the city&#39;s Freemen to drive sheep across the city&#39;s oldest river crossing.
    Photos: The week in 35 photos
    Sheep are driven across London Bridge on Sunday, September 25. The annual tradition recognizes the right of the city's Freemen to drive sheep across the city's oldest river crossing.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 36
    A man holds a fishing rod as floating trash hits the Mediterranean coastline in Beirut, Lebanon, on Thursday, September 29.
    Photos: The week in 35 photos
    A man holds a fishing rod as floating trash hits the Mediterranean coastline in Beirut, Lebanon, on Thursday, September 29.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 36
    Teenagers participate in a candlelight vigil in Burlington, Washington, on Monday, September 26 -- two days after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/26/us/washington-mall-shooting/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;five people were fatally shot&lt;/a&gt; at a Burlington mall. Police say Arcan Cetin, 20, has confessed to the killings. He faces five counts of murder.
    Photos: The week in 35 photos
    Teenagers participate in a candlelight vigil in Burlington, Washington, on Monday, September 26 -- two days after five people were fatally shot at a Burlington mall. Police say Arcan Cetin, 20, has confessed to the killings. He faces five counts of murder.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 36
    Water continues to flow into a large sinkhole on the Mosaic Co. property, seen here in an aerial photo taken Thursday, September 29, in Mulberry, Florida. The giant sinkhole has allowed &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/videos/health/2016/09/19/sinkhole-toxic-drinking-water-florida-pkg.wfla&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;millions of gallons of contaminated water&lt;/a&gt; to flow into a Florida aquifer.
    Photos: The week in 35 photos
    Water continues to flow into a large sinkhole on the Mosaic Co. property, seen here in an aerial photo taken Thursday, September 29, in Mulberry, Florida. The giant sinkhole has allowed millions of gallons of contaminated water to flow into a Florida aquifer.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 36
    The singer Sia, left, performs in Las Vegas at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, September 23.
    Photos: The week in 35 photos
    The singer Sia, left, performs in Las Vegas at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, September 23.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 36
    An anesthetist wearing a placard that says &quot;doctor on strike&quot; attends surgery at a Lyon, France, hospital on Monday, September 26. Many doctors in the country &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.thelocal.fr/20160926/frances-hospital-doctors-stage-week-long-strike&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;are protesting working conditions&lt;/a&gt; and demanding that the government implement measures to improve them.
    Photos: The week in 35 photos
    An anesthetist wearing a placard that says "doctor on strike" attends surgery at a Lyon, France, hospital on Monday, September 26. Many doctors in the country are protesting working conditions and demanding that the government implement measures to improve them.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 36
    A police officer investigates a car belonging to lawyer Nathan DeSai, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/26/us/houston-shooting/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;who shot and injured multiple people&lt;/a&gt; before he was killed by police in Houston on Monday, September 26. DeSai was a lone gunman who was disgruntled over matters at the law firm where he worked, according to Houston&#39;s mayor, who said he&#39;d been briefed on the shooting by police.
    Photos: The week in 35 photos
    A police officer investigates a car belonging to lawyer Nathan DeSai, who shot and injured multiple people before he was killed by police in Houston on Monday, September 26. DeSai was a lone gunman who was disgruntled over matters at the law firm where he worked, according to Houston's mayor, who said he'd been briefed on the shooting by police.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 36
    Members of the Castellers form a human tower or &quot;castel&quot; during the La Merce celebrations in Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday, September 25.
    Photos: The week in 35 photos
    Members of the Castellers form a human tower or "castel" during the La Merce celebrations in Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday, September 25.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 36
    Children play on the banks of the Ganges river in Allahabad, India, on Friday, September 23.
    Photos: The week in 35 photos
    Children play on the banks of the Ganges river in Allahabad, India, on Friday, September 23.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 36
    Performers from a small theater company hold shirts as they rehearse their act near the courthouse in Bobigny, France, on Tuesday, September 27. At the courthouse, some Air France workers were on trial for an incident last year where two airline executives had their shirts ripped off during a protest over job cuts.
    Photos: The week in 35 photos
    Performers from a small theater company hold shirts as they rehearse their act near the courthouse in Bobigny, France, on Tuesday, September 27. At the courthouse, some Air France workers were on trial for an incident last year where two airline executives had their shirts ripped off during a protest over job cuts.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 36
    An artist in an astronaut costume performs during the opening ceremony of the International Astronautical Congress, which took place Monday, September 26, in Guadalajara, Mexico. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/22/world/gallery/week-in-photos-0923/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See last week in 40 photos&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: The week in 35 photos
    An artist in an astronaut costume performs during the opening ceremony of the International Astronautical Congress, which took place Monday, September 26, in Guadalajara, Mexico. See last week in 40 photos
    Hide Caption
    36 of 36
    01 week in photos 093002 week in photos 093003 week in photos 0930 RESTRICTED04 week in photos 093005 week in photos 093006 week in photos 093007 week in photos 0930 RESTRICTED08 week in photos 093009 week in photos 093001 graphic warning single10 week in photos 093011 week in photos 093012 week in photos 093013 week in photos 093014 week in photos 093015 week in photos 093016 week in photos 093017 week in photos 093018 week in photos 093019 week in photos 093020 week in photos 093021 week in photos 093022 week in photos 093035 week in photos 0930 RESTRICTED23 week in photos 093024 week in photos 093025 week in photos 093026 week in photos 093027 week in photos 093028 week in photos 093029 week in photos 093030 week in photos 093031 week in photos 093032 week in photos 093033 week in photos 093034 week in photos 0930
    Trump and his campaign, however, have repeatedly referenced Bill Clinton's infidelity this week. The Saturday before the debate, he threatened to bring Gennifer Flowers as a guest to the debate, and after Monday's event, he told CNN's Dana Bash he was "happy" he was able to refrain from mentioning "the indiscretions with respect to Bill Clinton."
    Read More
    On Wednesday, a copy of Trump campaign talking points instructed supporters to use figures like Flowers and Monica Lewinsky to counter criticism of Trump's treatment of a former Miss Universe.
    Referring to Eric Trump's comments earlier in the week that Donald Trump showed "courage" in not bringing up the issue at the debate, Clinton spokesman Brian Fallon tweeted Friday night, "Assume (Eric Trump) now believes he's a coward."
    Old pals: Donald Trump and Bill Clinton
    Photos: Old pals: Donald Trump and Bill Clinton
    This series of fives photos were taken in September 2000 at the US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York. They were released by the Clinton Presidential Library on Friday, September 9.
    Photos: Old pals: Donald Trump and Bill Clinton
    This series of fives photos were taken in September 2000 at the US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York. They were released by the Clinton Presidential Library on Friday, September 9.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 7
    The photographs from 2000 were released in response to a Freedom of Information Act filed by &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.politico.com/story/2016/09/new-photos-bill-clinton-trump-melania-227945&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Politico&lt;/a&gt;.
    Photos: Old pals: Donald Trump and Bill Clinton
    The photographs from 2000 were released in response to a Freedom of Information Act filed by Politico.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 7
    This photo includes Melania Knauss, now Trump&#39;s wife, and a fourth woman, identified by Politico as Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Kylie Bax, wearing a T-shirt with the Playboy bunny emblazoned across it.
    Photos: Old pals: Donald Trump and Bill Clinton
    This photo includes Melania Knauss, now Trump's wife, and a fourth woman, identified by Politico as Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Kylie Bax, wearing a T-shirt with the Playboy bunny emblazoned across it.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 7
    Trump Clinton 4
    Photos: Old pals: Donald Trump and Bill Clinton
    Hide Caption
    4 of 7
    Trump Clinton 5
    Photos: Old pals: Donald Trump and Bill Clinton
    Hide Caption
    5 of 7
    These last two images were taken Friday, June, 16, 2000, at Trump Tower.
    Photos: Old pals: Donald Trump and Bill Clinton
    These last two images were taken Friday, June, 16, 2000, at Trump Tower.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 7
    Trump Clinton 6
    Photos: Old pals: Donald Trump and Bill Clinton
    Hide Caption
    7 of 7
    Trump Clinton 1Trump Clinton 2Trump Clinton 3Trump Clinton 4Trump Clinton 5Trump Clinton 7Trump Clinton 6
    He also told the Times that his own marriage history does not prevent him from being able to make attacks against the Clintons' relationship. Trump has been married three times, and his first marriage fell apart after he carried on an affair with Marla Maples.
    Donald Trump quintuples down
    Bill Clinton's infidelities, Trump said, "brought shame onto the presidency, and Hillary Clinton was there defending him all along."
    The GOP presidential nominee told the paper that he believes the issue will worsen Hillary Clinton's likeability with female voters.
    Asked if he ever cheated on his wives, Trump responded: "No — I never discuss it. I never discuss it. It was never a problem."
    And when asked specifically about his affair with Maples, he responded, "I don't talk about it. I wasn't president of the United States. I don't talk about it. When you think of the fact that he was impeached, the country was in turmoil, turmoil, absolute turmoil. He lied with Monica Lewinsky and paid a massive penalty."
    Donald Trump, the Republican Party&#39;s presidential nominee, has been in the spotlight for years. From developing real estate to producing and starring in TV shows, see how he&#39;s shaped his empire.
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    Donald Trump, the Republican Party's presidential nominee, has been in the spotlight for years. From developing real estate to producing and starring in TV shows, see how he's shaped his empire.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 21
    Trump stands with Alfred Eisenpreis, New York&#39;s economic development administrator, in 1976 while they look at a sketch of a new 1,400-room renovation project of the Commodore Hotel. After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania in 1968, Trump worked with his father on developments in Queens and Brooklyn before purchasing or building multiple properties in New York and Atlantic City, New Jersey. Those properties included Trump Tower in New York and Trump Plaza and multiple casinos in Atlantic City.
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    Trump stands with Alfred Eisenpreis, New York's economic development administrator, in 1976 while they look at a sketch of a new 1,400-room renovation project of the Commodore Hotel. After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania in 1968, Trump worked with his father on developments in Queens and Brooklyn before purchasing or building multiple properties in New York and Atlantic City, New Jersey. Those properties included Trump Tower in New York and Trump Plaza and multiple casinos in Atlantic City.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 21
    Trump was married to Ivana Zelnicek Trump from 1977-1990, when they divorced. They had three children together.
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    Trump was married to Ivana Zelnicek Trump from 1977-1990, when they divorced. They had three children together.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 21
    Trump signs his second book, &quot;Trump: Surviving at the Top,&quot; in 1990. Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.trump.com/publications/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;has published&lt;/a&gt; at least 16 other books, including &quot;The Art of the Deal&quot; and &quot;The America We Deserve.&quot;
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    Trump signs his second book, "Trump: Surviving at the Top," in 1990. Trump has published at least 16 other books, including "The Art of the Deal" and "The America We Deserve."
    Hide Caption
    4 of 21
    Trump dips his second wife, Marla Maples, after the couple married in a private ceremony in New York in December 1993. The couple divorced in 1999.
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    Trump dips his second wife, Marla Maples, after the couple married in a private ceremony in New York in December 1993. The couple divorced in 1999.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 21
    An advertisement for the television show &quot;The Apprentice&quot; hangs at Trump Towers in New York in 2004. The show launched in January of that year. In January 2008, the show returned as &quot;Celebrity Apprentice.&quot;
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    An advertisement for the television show "The Apprentice" hangs at Trump Towers in New York in 2004. The show launched in January of that year. In January 2008, the show returned as "Celebrity Apprentice."
    Hide Caption
    6 of 21
    A 12-inch talking Trump doll is on display at a toy store in New York in September 2004.
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    A 12-inch talking Trump doll is on display at a toy store in New York in September 2004.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 21
    Trump attends a news conference in 2005 that announced the establishment of Trump University. From 2005 until it closed in 2010, Trump University had about 10,000 people sign up for a program that promised success in real estate. &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2016/03/08/news/trump-university-controversy-donald-trump/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Three separate lawsuits&lt;/a&gt; -- two class-action suits filed in California and one filed by New York&#39;s attorney general -- have argued that the program was mired in fraud and deception. Trump&#39;s camp has rejected the class-action suits&#39; claims as &quot;baseless.&quot; And Trump has charged that the New York case against him is politically motivated.
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    Trump attends a news conference in 2005 that announced the establishment of Trump University. From 2005 until it closed in 2010, Trump University had about 10,000 people sign up for a program that promised success in real estate. Three separate lawsuits -- two class-action suits filed in California and one filed by New York's attorney general -- have argued that the program was mired in fraud and deception. Trump's camp has rejected the class-action suits' claims as "baseless." And Trump has charged that the New York case against him is politically motivated.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 21
    Trump attends the U.S. Open tennis tournament with his third wife, Melania Knauss-Trump, and their son, Barron William Trump, in 2006. Trump and Knauss married in 2005. Trump has five children from three marriages.
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    Trump attends the U.S. Open tennis tournament with his third wife, Melania Knauss-Trump, and their son, Barron William Trump, in 2006. Trump and Knauss married in 2005. Trump has five children from three marriages.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 21
    Trump wrestles with &quot;Stone Cold&quot; Steve Austin at WrestleMania in 2007. Trump has close ties with the WWE and its CEO, Vince McMahon.
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    Trump wrestles with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at WrestleMania in 2007. Trump has close ties with the WWE and its CEO, Vince McMahon.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 21
    For &quot;The Apprentice,&quot; Trump was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in January 2007.
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    For "The Apprentice," Trump was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in January 2007.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 21
    Trump appears on the set of &quot;The Celebrity Apprentice&quot; with two of his children -- Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump -- in 2009.
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    Trump appears on the set of "The Celebrity Apprentice" with two of his children -- Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump -- in 2009.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 21
    Trump poses with Miss Universe contestants in 2011. Trump has been executive producer of the Miss Universe, Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants since 1996.
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    Trump poses with Miss Universe contestants in 2011. Trump has been executive producer of the Miss Universe, Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants since 1996.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 21
    In 2012, Trump announces his endorsement of Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney. In May 2012, on CNN&#39;s &quot;The Situation Room,&quot; Trump said that President Barack Obama&#39;s birthplace is a matter of opinion. In regards to the &lt;a href=&quot;http://politicalticker.blogs.cnn.com/2012/05/29/firing-off-trump-stands-by-birther-comments/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;President&#39;s Hawaiian birth certificate&lt;/a&gt;, Trump said &quot;a lot of people do not think it was an authentic certificate.&quot;
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    In 2012, Trump announces his endorsement of Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney. In May 2012, on CNN's "The Situation Room," Trump said that President Barack Obama's birthplace is a matter of opinion. In regards to the President's Hawaiian birth certificate, Trump said "a lot of people do not think it was an authentic certificate."
    Hide Caption
    14 of 21
    Trump speaks in Sarasota, Florida, after accepting the Statesman of the Year Award at the Sarasota GOP dinner in August 2012. It was just before the Republican National Convention in nearby Tampa.
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    Trump speaks in Sarasota, Florida, after accepting the Statesman of the Year Award at the Sarasota GOP dinner in August 2012. It was just before the Republican National Convention in nearby Tampa.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 21
    Trump appears on stage with Nick Jonas and Giuliana Rancic during the 2013 Miss USA pageant.
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    Trump appears on stage with Nick Jonas and Giuliana Rancic during the 2013 Miss USA pageant.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 21
    In June 2015, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/16/politics/donald-trump-2016-announcement-elections/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Trump announces that he is running for President&lt;/a&gt; during a speech from Trump Tower in New York. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/28/politics/donald-trump-the-apprentice-presidential-campaign/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;He said he will give up the show&lt;/a&gt; &quot;The Apprentice&quot; to run.
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    In June 2015, Trump announces that he is running for President during a speech from Trump Tower in New York. He said he will give up the show "The Apprentice" to run.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 21
    Trump -- flanked by U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio, left, and Ted Cruz -- speaks during a CNN debate in Miami on March 10. Trump dominated the GOP primaries and emerged as the presumptive nominee in May.
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    Trump -- flanked by U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio, left, and Ted Cruz -- speaks during a CNN debate in Miami on March 10. Trump dominated the GOP primaries and emerged as the presumptive nominee in May.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 21
    The Trump family poses for a photo in New York in April.
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    The Trump family poses for a photo in New York in April.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 21
    Trump speaks during a campaign event in Evansville, Indiana, on April 28. After Trump won the Indiana primary, his last two competitors dropped out of the GOP race.
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    Trump speaks during a campaign event in Evansville, Indiana, on April 28. After Trump won the Indiana primary, his last two competitors dropped out of the GOP race.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 21
    Trump delivers a speech at the Republican National Convention in July, accepting the party&#39;s nomination for President. &quot;I have had a truly great life in business,&quot; he said. &quot;But now, my sole and exclusive mission is to go to work for our country -- to go to work for you. It&#39;s time to deliver a victory for the American people.&quot;
    Photos: Donald Trump's empire
    Trump delivers a speech at the Republican National Convention in July, accepting the party's nomination for President. "I have had a truly great life in business," he said. "But now, my sole and exclusive mission is to go to work for our country -- to go to work for you. It's time to deliver a victory for the American people."
    Hide Caption
    21 of 21
    01 Donald Trump 0504 donald trump 1976 RESTRICTEDdonald trump wife ivana08 donald trump 0504 RESTRICTED 02 trump05 trump07 trumpTrump University 12 trump10 trump14 trump06 donald trump 0504 04 donald trump 0504 30 trump32 trump01 donald trump 0825donald trump escalator02 donald trump 050403 donald trump 050407 donald trump 0504 RESTRICTED01 week in politics 0723

    'Absolutely disgusted'

    Trump also tore into Clinton's decision to feature Alicia Machado, a 1996 Miss Universe whom Trump allegedly called "Miss Piggy" and "Miss Housekeeping," as a surrogate. Machado has joined the Clinton campaign in publicly denouncing Trump's comments against women, and Trump has responded with smears against the former beauty queen during interviews and on Twitter, including shaming her for a sex tape for which the campaign has not provided evidence.
    Trump told the Times he was "absolutely disgusted" that Clinton enlisted the help of Machado for her campaign and that Clinton, who has portrayed Machado as a victim, had "made this young lady into a girl scout when she was the exact opposite."
    Trump eyes risky move in bringing up Bill Clinton's women
    Looking ahead to the next debate, Trump said he's going to start preparing as early as this weekend. But he does not think that he needs to prepare more rigorously, blaming audio issues Monday with distracting him.
    He "spent 50 percent of my thought process" dealing with it, Trump said.
    And he backed away from his proclamation Monday that he would "absolutely" support Clinton if she won the election in November,
    "We're going to have to see," Trump said. "We're going to see what happens. We're going to have to see."