Story highlights The soundbite is quickly making its way into GOP ads

Trump has been badly outspent on television

Washington (CNN) A new ad from Donald Trump ridicules Hillary Clinton for asking why she is not trouncing the Republican presidential nominee in the polls.

The new spot, which began airing Friday, comes as Trump drastically scales up his advertising push next month to more than $5 million a week -- with almost half of that money going to Florida, according to advertising records. The ad will air on both national cable and in battleground states.

"Why aren't I 50 points ahead, you might ask?" Clinton begins in a soundbite that is quickly making its way into many GOP ads.

"Maybe it's because the director of the FBI said you lied about your emails," a narrator intones. "Or maybe it's because your policies have allowed ISIS and terrorism to spread."

The spot then moves to lambasting Clinton for categorizing half of Trump's supporters as "deplorables," featuring Clinton's remark delivered at a fundraiser earlier this month.

Read More