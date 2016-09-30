Debate commission: Trump had audio 'issues'

Story highlights The commission said the audio issues affected the sound level in the debate hall

Trump complained earlier in the week that his microphone wasn't functioning properly

Washington (CNN) The Commission on Presidential Debates revealed in a one-sentence statement Friday that Donald Trump's audio was impacted earlier in the week.

"Regarding the first debate, there were issues regarding Donald Trump's audio that affected the sound level in the debate hall," the commission said in a statement. No other details were immediately made available.

The statement provided no evidence that the audio issue affected the television audience of more than 80 million people.

Trump complained earlier in the week that his microphone wasn't functioning properly at Monday's debate.

"And they also had, gave me a defective mic. Did you notice that? My mic was defective within the room," he told a group of reporters afterward. "No, but I wonder, was that on purpose? Was that on purpose? But I had a mic that wasn't worked properly, with, working properly within the room."

Read More