Debate commission: Trump had audio 'issues'

By Karl de Vries and Eugene Scott, CNN

Updated 2:50 PM ET, Fri September 30, 2016

(L-R) Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton shake hands prior to the start of the Presidential Debate at Hofstra University on September 26, 2016 in Hempstead, New York. The first of four debates for the 2016 Election, three Presidential and one Vice Presidential, is moderated by NBC's Lester Holt.
  • The commission said the audio issues affected the sound level in the debate hall
  • Trump complained earlier in the week that his microphone wasn't functioning properly

Washington (CNN)The Commission on Presidential Debates revealed in a one-sentence statement Friday that Donald Trump's audio was impacted earlier in the week.

"Regarding the first debate, there were issues regarding Donald Trump's audio that affected the sound level in the debate hall," the commission said in a statement. No other details were immediately made available.
    The statement provided no evidence that the audio issue affected the television audience of more than 80 million people.
    Trump complained earlier in the week that his microphone wasn't functioning properly at Monday's debate.
    "And they also had, gave me a defective mic. Did you notice that? My mic was defective within the room," he told a group of reporters afterward. "No, but I wonder, was that on purpose? Was that on purpose? But I had a mic that wasn't worked properly, with, working properly within the room."
    Friday's statement, however, said nothing about a microphone problem.
    Trump's Democratic challenger, Hillary Clinton, mocked Trump the day after the debate for complaining about his mic.
    "Anybody who complains about the microphone is not having a good night," Clinton told reporters.