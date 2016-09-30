Waiting for the train in Cuba

Story highlights Cuba's railroad spans more than 2,600 miles from one end of the island to the other

Havana (CNN) Here's a note to Americans traveling to Cuba as relations between the two countries thaw: If you need to be somewhere on time in Cuba don't take the train.

The rail system, which began in the mid-1800s, is the oldest in Latin America and it shows; tracks are overgrown with foliage, rail cars are from a bygone era and the departure schedule that can be off by hours or even days.

But the scenery is incredible.

Today Cuba's railroad spans more than 2,600 miles from one end of the island to the other.

CNN hopped on board one of the island's outdated trains to better understand the experience of the Cuban people who depend on the island's outdated rail system.

