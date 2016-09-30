Story highlights A Washington Post report alleged that the Trump Foundation lacks necessary certification

A Trump surrogate suggested that Fahrenthold's work is a personal attack

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump supporter Boris Epshteyn vigorously defended the Republican presidential nominee's foundation Friday in the wake of a critical news report.

The most recent report from The Washington Post's David Fahrenthold alleged Thursday that the Trump Foundation does not have the certification it needs to solicit money from donors, an allegation Epshteyn flatly disputed.

"Donald Trump and his foundation, to my knowledge, are following all the applicable rules and regulations in terms of the foundation," he told CNN's John Berman and Kate Bolduan on "At This Hour."

The Trump surrogate is an attorney but said he doesn't represent the foundation.

"David Fahrenthold is not an attorney at all. He's playing Inspector Clouseau over here and trying to find some clues and piece them together," he said. "All of his other writings have been complete failures."

