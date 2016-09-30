Breaking News

Weld 'not sure anybody is more qualified than Hillary Clinton' to be president

By Samantha Reyes, CNN

Updated 10:06 PM ET, Fri September 30, 2016

Washington (CNN)Libertarian vice presidential hopeful Bill Weld said Friday that he's "not sure anybody is more qualified than Hillary Clinton to be president of the United States," the latest misstep in what's been a painful week for the third-party ticket.

Weld's praise of the Democratic presidential nominee was made in an interview with MSNBC's Chuck Todd. He quickly added: "I mean, that's not the end of the inquiry, though. We were two-term governors and I think Gary is very, very solid. At this point, we overlapped as governors and I thought highly of him back when we served together, but having spent the last several months (together), I don't just like the guy, I love the guy. I think he is very solid and deep."
    Weld, a former Massachusetts governor, said he thought Republican nominee Donald Trump was "out of control" at Monday's debate, whereas he felt Clinton did "a great job."
    Weld also spoke in defense of his running mate, Gary Johnson, after a gaffe earlier this week in which he couldn't come up with the name of any foreign leader during an MSNBC town hall. Weld said Johnson was not good at "pop quiz" moments and went on to say the gaffe didn't disqualify Johnson for the presidency.
