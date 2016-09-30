Story highlights Bill Clinton spoke about how Hillary has changed since he met her more than 40 years ago

He said he would be 'very reluctant' to offer opinions that could cause discord if his wife becomes president

Fort Lauderdale, Florida (CNN) Bill Clinton reflected in an interview released Friday on his 40-year marriage to Hillary Clinton and some of the "heartbreaks and disappointment" that have shaped her life.

His comments came shortly after Donald Trump applauded himself for not bringing up the former president's infidelity at Monday's presidential debate.

In an interview with Max Linsky on "With Her," the Clinton campaign's podcast, the former president opened up about how the Democratic nominee has changed since he met her over 40 years ago.

"In Hemingway's immortal words: In some way or another, life breaks everyone and afterward many are strong at the broken places," Bill Clinton said. "And I think she has literally spent a lifetime dealing with not only her joys and her blessings, but also heartbreaks and disappointment, sometimes unfair treatment."

He added, "She is more reticent than some people are in this highly revelatory culture we seem to live in to discuss things that she thinks are better kept within the family or close circle of friends. But I've watched her, she's just grown into it."

