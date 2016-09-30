A vote 103 years in the making

Story highlights Steininger was one of the first people in Iowa to vote in person for Hillary Clinton

That Steininger was able to vote in the 2016 presidential election holds historical significance of its own

Des Moines, Iowa (CNN) At age 103, Ruline Steininger feels that she has little time to waste.

That's why on Thursday, Steininger became one of the first people in her state to vote in person for Hillary Clinton for president, taking one step closer to fulfilling her wish of being alive if Clinton makes history in November.

In a brief backstage meeting with Clinton, to which CNN was given exclusive access, Steininger told the Democratic nominee: "We're going to put you in the White House."

"I'm going to help all the way. I'm voting today," said Steininger, who came prepared with a handmade "Hillary" sign attached to the front of her walker. "I'm not taking any chance and leaving it 'til the election. When you're 103, you make every minute count."

"And you have made every minute of all those years count," Clinton responded.

