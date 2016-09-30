Story highlights A 2012 lawsuit alleged Trump discriminated against female employees based on appearance

(CNN) As criticism mounts of Donald Trump for his disparaging remarks about women, an old lawsuit reinforcing the candidate's troubling record on female employees has emerged. The 2012 lawsuit alleged that Trump wanted to get rid of female hostesses he considered unattractive at one of his golf resorts and replace them with better-looking women.

The allegations are hardly surprising, and they are exacerbated by the fact that Trump has been accused of discriminatory practices before and throughout the campaign. But we shouldn't be that surprised that this kind of thing happens at restaurants from time to time. Psychology studies have found what many businessmen and barflies have long suspected: Waitresses whose customers deem them attractive are likely to generate more money.

We didn't need a study to know that better-looking people in general have advantages in life. It's not fair, but then again, not a lot of things in life are.

And if it's not fair, it can't be legal, right?

Well, not exactly.

