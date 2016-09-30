Justices, give Duane Buck a second chance

Story highlights In 1997, an African-American man named Duane Buck was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death in Texas

Linda Geffin: Supreme Court should grant him a new sentence hearing and address racial bias in the criminal justice system

Linda Geffin was the second chair prosecutor in Duane Buck's case while an assistant district attorney in the Harris County District Attorney's Office. She subsequently held positions as senior assistant county attorney and chief of the Special Prosecutions Unit for Harris County Attorney's Office. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) Duane Buck was sentenced to death in Texas because he is black. I know his case well because I was one of his prosecutors. And as the US Supreme Court considers his appeal this October, I ask the court to remedy this racial bias.

I served the people of Harris County, Texas, for 25 years as a prosecutor, helping to remove offenders from our streets and to advocate for justice in our courts. Buck's case is the only one of thousands of cases I've handled and 150 jury trials I have tried in which I have called for a new sentencing hearing.

Linda Geffin

In 1997, Buck was prosecuted for capital murder in Houston. Under Texas law, the state must prove that a defendant constitutes a "future danger" to the public in order to secure a death sentence. At the sentencing hearing, Buck's attorneys introduced a now-discredited "expert" who asserted on cross-examination that Buck's race increased the probability that he would commit acts of violence in the future.

The prosecutor who elicited that response reiterated the importance of this expert's opinion on future dangerousness during closing arguments, stating that the jury should rely on it to conclude that Buck was likely to be a "future danger." Buck's ineffective defense counsel did not object, and the jury returned a verdict of death.

What occurred in Buck's sentencing hearing is shocking and cannot stand, because it renders the resulting sentence of death reprehensible and biased. As prosecutors, our duty is to ensure, first and foremost, that justice is done. That is the keystone to guarantee the integrity of the criminal justice system. Should the integrity of the system fail, it is our duty to acknowledge it and work diligently to set it right.

