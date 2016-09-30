Story highlights Kevin Magnussen's car catches fire at Malaysian GP practice

(CNN) F1 fans are always keen for fiery competition on the track but perhaps not in the literal sense.

Renault's Kevin Magnussen was fortunate to walk away unscathed after his car caught fire in the pit lane during practice for the Malaysian Grand Prix Friday.

The Danish driver had just completed his first installation lap but was forced to make a quick exit as the cockpit was enveloped in flames.

Renault engineers later blamed the fuel breather system as the source of the fire and revealed that the car had suffered surprisingly little damage.

