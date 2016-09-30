UN official blasts Security Council for inaction on Syria

Story highlights UN official lambasts Security Council for humanitarian disaster in Syria

Condemnation comes as Assad forces prepare major assault on Aleppo

(CNN) A senior UN humanitarian affairs official has condemned in the strongest terms the international community's response to the crisis in Aleppo, where he says war crimes are being committed.

Undersecretary-general for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Stephen O'Brien called the civil war the "ultimate humanitarian shame that is Syria today, and in east Aleppo in particular."

In the uncompromising speech, O'Brien lambasted the inaction -- "be it through unwillingness or inability" -- of the international community to intervene in the crisis, which has only escalated in violence since the disintegration of a ceasefire last week.

'War crimes'

Repeating the accusations of UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, O'Brien said that the destruction of medical facilities in rebel-held eastern Aleppo and the use of "ever more destructive weapons" means that those using them "know they are committing war crimes."

