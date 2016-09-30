Story highlights Moment was captured in video tweeted by Netanyahu spokesman

Obama said Abbas' presence was "reminder of the unfinished business of peace"

(CNN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, two men positioned on opposite sides of a divide that sometimes seems unbridgeable, shook hands before the funeral of Shimon Preres.

The moment, captured on video by the Arab media press spokesman for Mr Netanyahu , appears to have taken place before the two leaders entered the funeral for Israel's former president and prime minister.

Video: PM Netanyahu meets PA President Abbas at the funeral of Israel's ninth President, #ShimonPeres. pic.twitter.com/CQW3k7fRGh — Ofir Gendelman (@ofirgendelman) September 30, 2016

Abbas appeared to say in English, "Long time, long time."

Netanyahu said to the Palestinian delegation, "It's something that I appreciate very much on behalf of our people."

US President Barack Obama, in his tribute to Peres, underlined Abbas' decision to attend, saying his presence there was "a gesture and a reminder of the unfinished business of peace."

Read More