Netanyahu tells members of Palestinian delegation he appreciates their attendance

(CNN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas shook hands Friday before the funeral of Israeli statesman Shimon Peres.

The two men have often been on opposite sides of a divide that sometimes seems unbridgeable.

The leaders apparently were entering the funeral for Israel's former President and Prime Minister when an Arab media press spokesman for Netanyahu captured the brief moment of reconciliation.

Abbas seemed to say in English, "Long time, long time."

Netanyahu said to the Palestinian delegation, "It's something that I appreciate very much on behalf of our people."