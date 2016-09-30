Female chess players protest wearing hijab at Iran world championship

Story highlights US women's champion hits out at "religious and sexist discrimination"

The player is boycotting the world championship in Tehran, Iran

(CNN) Some of the world's top female chess players are upset that the next world championship will be held in Iran, where players are expected to wear head scarves.

The US women's champion, Nazi Paikidze-Barnes, will not be taking part in the event in Tehran next February due to her concern over the issue.

Meanwhile former Pan American champion Carla Heredia -- who did not qualify for the Tehran tournament -- also called for the 64 women who are playing there to protest against the hijab rule.

Former Pan American champion chess player Carla Heredia.

"Iran has hosted chess tournaments before and women were always forced to wear a hijab," Paikidze-Barnes told CNN. "We don't see this event being any different, forced hijab is the country's law."

This, she said, is "religious and sexist discrimination."

