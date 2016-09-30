A picture says a thousand words.

But in the case of the carefully choreographed handshake just feet from the casket containing the body of Israel's ninth president, a thousand words might have been better.

So when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gripped the hand of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, both men knew the symbolism of the moment.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (left) shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the funeral of Shimon Peres.

The fact this is Abbas's first visit to Jerusalem in six years and only their second public handshake in that time -- the last being a less publicized affair on the margins of the Paris climate conference last year -- also speaks volumes.

Abbas had to overcome severe misgivings among other Palestinian leaders to make this journey. Hiss presence was particularly notable in the absence of regional Arab leaders who, with few exceptions, stayed away.

So a few dozen words exchanged in good faith, never mind a thousand, would have raised hopes even a short conversation might be continued. Peres himself was a firm believer some dialogue is better than silence.

JUST WATCHED Obama: I am honored to be here to say farewell Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Obama: I am honored to be here to say farewell 01:30

But it was the handshake that didn't happen today that shouted the loudest.

On his arrival at Mount Herzel, Israel's national cemetery, where dozens of dignitaries from around the world where gathered, President Barack Obama walked slowly along the front row.

As he approached Abbas he stopped, turned, hugged him, kissed both cheeks patted him on the back, shook his hand. It was warm, welcoming, affectionate.

Obama continued along the line, pausing occasionally, shaking more hands. When he arrived at his seat he waited for the remaining leaders to arrive.

Among the last was Netanyahu, his chair next to Obama's.

You could see the chill descend. Obama looked the other way, never turning to the Israeli Prime Minister. It was frosty. There was no love lost.

U.S. President Barack Obama and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu exhanged few words at the funeral of Shimon Peres.

Without doubt the images accompanying Peres' funeral are worth many thousands of words, but are they worth hope?

Netanyahu may now have seen the last of President Obama, their frostiness stronger than the stalled peace process, has its roots in the 2012 US elections when Netanyahu backed Obama's opponent Mitt Romney.

JUST WATCHED Israel pays its final respects to Shimon Peres Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Israel pays its final respects to Shimon Peres 01:18

He has also laid to rest his most high profile Israeli adversary when it comes to compromise and peace with Palestinians. For a while at least, the pressure on him to find an enduring path to peace with Abbas is abated.

So, back to that handshake, and that photograph. Video of the moment reveals a few words were indeed exchanged. Abbas it seemed focused on something distant over Netanyahu's shoulder, not looking at the Israeli leader, more as if he felt ambushed than engaging in conversation.

Had there been a thousand words this photograph would have been worth all of them. But as it was, it was just a fragmentary record of a footnote to a day that had so much more meaning.