This is Week 46 of a yearlong series: A Catholic Reads the Bible.

(CNN) Every campaign is different. During my time at CNN, the last four campaign cycles dominated my life. It started with planning the 2000 campaign coverage and went to 2012, when I was in the field. At one point, I traveled up to 200 days a year and lived from my suitcase.

Friends would email me, or later post on Facebook, "Where are you today?" -- trying to find me like Waldo. In 2016, I am pretty much following from this cycle from the sidelines. I help out where I can, but I am no longer living from a suitcase following candidates across the country.

I felt a void from my career change, but I have Acts of the Apostles. It's the original "campaign," or the biblical version of "Boys on the Bus."

As I read through Acts, I keep coming back to our current political system. Candidates spend hours courting voters throughout the country. I have been to battlegrounds like Florida, Ohio and Pennsylvania more than I can count. Heck, I went back to Mansfield, Ohio, so many times that my colleagues nicknamed me the mayor.

Every political candidate sells their message -- and so did the Apostles.

