Story highlights Two Zika-related microcephaly cases are confirmed in Thailand

Around 30 Zika positive women are on Thailand's watch list

Thailand (CNN) Thailand said Friday that two babies had been born with Zika-related microcephaly -- the first time the condition has been reported in Asia.

Prasert Thongcharoen, adviser to the Thailand Disease Control Department, said two of four babies the department had tested had been found to have microcephaly.

"The other two -- one was born already and another baby is due to be born soon -- both have microcephaly conditions but we can't confirm if they are definitely from Zika virus."

Babies with microcephaly are born with small heads to women who contract the mosquito-born Zika virus while pregnant.

Officials declined to reveal where the babies and mothers who had contracted the virus were located in the country.

