Breaking News

Rosetta landing: Comet-chasing probe makes final touchdown

By Dave Gilbert, CNN

Updated 8:04 AM ET, Fri September 30, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Could Rosetta unlock Earth's secrets?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(8 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Rosetta's last act is to set down on the comet surface
  • The Philae lander discovered 16 organic compounds
  • Spacecraft traveled billions of miles
  • Mission cost $1.57 billion

(CNN)The Rosetta space probe has crash-landed on the surface of a distant comet, ending a remarkable 12-year mission that made a series of breakthrough discoveries.

It was the final act of an epic project to chase a comet in its orbit around the sun, put a sister probe on the surface and gather information about its behavior and chemical composition.
    After confirmation, the mission controllers sent out a simple tweet in many languages, just saying: "Mission complete."
    Engineers and scientists celebrate in the Rosetta control room in Darmstadt
    Engineers and scientists celebrate in the Rosetta control room in Darmstadt
    The European Space Agency (ESA) which led the mission consortium, including NASA, decided that setting down the orbiter on Comet 67P/Churyumov--Gerasimenko was the best way to close the project.
    Airbus Defence and Space, which built the Rosetta probe, said the impact was at a sedate walking pace of about one mile per hour.
    Read More
    Lander system engineer Laurence O'Rourke told CNN that Rosetta was too far away for its solar panels to be effective in running the heaters or the computers.
    The orbiting spacecraft was not designed to land on the comet but by making a controlled descent and impact, it was thought possible to gather more pictures and data on the way down.
    The Rosetta spacecraft&#39;s high-resolution camera took this image of the Philae lander on September 2, 2016. The lander is wedged into a dark crack on a comet, named 67P/Churyumov--Gerasimenko, hurtling through space. The discovery comes less than a month before the Rosetta mission&#39;s end.
    Photos: Rosetta: The comet chaser
    Philae has been found!The Rosetta spacecraft's high-resolution camera took this image of the Philae lander on September 2, 2016. The lander is wedged into a dark crack on a comet, named 67P/Churyumov--Gerasimenko, hurtling through space. The discovery comes less than a month before the Rosetta mission's end.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 39
    &quot;We are so happy to have finally imaged Philae, and to see it in such amazing detail,&quot; says Cecilia Tubiana of the OSIRIS camera team. She was the first person to see the images when they were downlinked from the Rosetta probe, according to the European Space Agency.
    Photos: Rosetta: The comet chaser
    Philae is wedged in a dark corner of Rosetta"We are so happy to have finally imaged Philae, and to see it in such amazing detail," says Cecilia Tubiana of the OSIRIS camera team. She was the first person to see the images when they were downlinked from the Rosetta probe, according to the European Space Agency.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 39
    The image is detailed enough that viewers can pick out features of Philae&#39;s 3-foot-wide (1 meter) body. Even two of its three legs can be seen.
    Photos: Rosetta: The comet chaser
    Philae found using images from RosettaThe image is detailed enough that viewers can pick out features of Philae's 3-foot-wide (1 meter) body. Even two of its three legs can be seen.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 39
    One of the primary objectives of the Rosetta mission was to drop the Philae lander onto the comet. The probe was successfully deployed in November 2014, becoming the first probe to land on a comet. But Philae failed to grab onto the comet and bounced around. It fell silent a few days later. Then on June 13, 2015, &lt;a href=&quot;http://blogs.esa.int/rosetta/2015/07/10/new-communication-with-philae-commands-executed-successfully/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Philae came out of hibernation&lt;/a&gt; and &quot;spoke&quot; to mission managers at the European Space Agency for 85 seconds. This photo above was taken by the lander&#39;s mothership, the Rosetta orbiter, after the lander started its descent to the comet.
    Photos: Rosetta: The comet chaser
    One of the primary objectives of the Rosetta mission was to drop the Philae lander onto the comet. The probe was successfully deployed in November 2014, becoming the first probe to land on a comet. But Philae failed to grab onto the comet and bounced around. It fell silent a few days later. Then on June 13, 2015, Philae came out of hibernation and "spoke" to mission managers at the European Space Agency for 85 seconds. This photo above was taken by the lander's mothership, the Rosetta orbiter, after the lander started its descent to the comet.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 39
    The Rosetta spacecraft captured this &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.esa.int/Our_Activities/Space_Science/Rosetta/Comet_s_firework_display_ahead_of_perihelion&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;image of a jet of white debris&lt;/a&gt; spraying from Comet 67P/Churyumov--Gerasimenko on July 29, 2015. Mission scientists said this was the brightest jet seen to date in the mission. The debris is &lt;a href=&quot;https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/planets/profile.cfm?Object=Comets&amp;Display=OverviewLong&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;mostly of ice&lt;/a&gt; coated with dark organic material.
    Photos: Rosetta: The comet chaser
    The Rosetta spacecraft captured this image of a jet of white debris spraying from Comet 67P/Churyumov--Gerasimenko on July 29, 2015. Mission scientists said this was the brightest jet seen to date in the mission. The debris is mostly of ice coated with dark organic material.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 39
    This image of Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko was taken by Rosetta on July 8, 2015 as the spacecraft and comet headed toward their closest approach to the sun. Rosetta was about 125 miles (201 kilometers) from the comet when it took this image.
    Photos: Rosetta: The comet chaser
    This image of Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko was taken by Rosetta on July 8, 2015 as the spacecraft and comet headed toward their closest approach to the sun. Rosetta was about 125 miles (201 kilometers) from the comet when it took this image.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 39
    Philae wakes up! Mission managers posted this cartoon of the lander yawning after it came out of hibernation on June 13, 2015. They also sent a series of tweets between the lander and its mothership, Rosetta.
    Photos: Rosetta: The comet chaser
    Philae wakes up! Mission managers posted this cartoon of the lander yawning after it came out of hibernation on June 13, 2015. They also sent a series of tweets between the lander and its mothership, Rosetta.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 39
    Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko is a Jupiter-family comet. Its 6.5 year journey around the Sun takes it from just beyond the orbit of Jupiter at its most distant, to between the orbits of Earth and Mars at its closest. The comet hails from the Kuiper Belt, but gravitational perturbations knocked it towards the Sun where interactions with Jupiter&#39;s gravity set it on its present-day orbit.
    Photos: Rosetta: The comet chaser
    Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko is a Jupiter-family comet. Its 6.5 year journey around the Sun takes it from just beyond the orbit of Jupiter at its most distant, to between the orbits of Earth and Mars at its closest. The comet hails from the Kuiper Belt, but gravitational perturbations knocked it towards the Sun where interactions with Jupiter's gravity set it on its present-day orbit.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 39
    This image of Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko was taken by Rosetta on June 5, 2015, while the spacecraft was about 129 miles (208 kilometers) from the comet&#39;s center.
    Photos: Rosetta: The comet chaser
    This image of Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko was taken by Rosetta on June 5, 2015, while the spacecraft was about 129 miles (208 kilometers) from the comet's center.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 39
    Rosetta&#39;s navigation camera took this image of the comet on June 1, 2015.
    Photos: Rosetta: The comet chaser
    Rosetta's navigation camera took this image of the comet on June 1, 2015.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 39
    The Rosetta Mission is tracking Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko on its orbit around the sun. This image was taken on May 3, 2015 at a distance of about 84 miles (135 km) from the comet&#39;s center.
    Photos: Rosetta: The comet chaser
    The Rosetta Mission is tracking Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko on its orbit around the sun. This image was taken on May 3, 2015 at a distance of about 84 miles (135 km) from the comet's center.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 39
    This image of Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko was taken on April 15, 2015.
    Photos: Rosetta: The comet chaser
    This image of Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko was taken on April 15, 2015.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 39
    Rosetta snapped this wide-angle view of Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko in September 2014. Rosetta was about 107 million miles (172 million kilometers) from Earth and about 92 million miles (148 million kilometers) from the sun when the photo was released.
    Photos: Rosetta: The comet chaser
    Rosetta snapped this wide-angle view of Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko in September 2014. Rosetta was about 107 million miles (172 million kilometers) from Earth and about 92 million miles (148 million kilometers) from the sun when the photo was released.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 39
    A camera on Rosetta took this picture of Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko on November 22, 2014, from a distance of about 19 miles (31 kilometers). The nucleus is deliberately overexposed to reveal jets of material spewing from the comet. The 2.5-mile-wide (4-kilometer) comet has shown a big increase in the amount of water its releasing, according to NASA. The space agency says about 40 ounces (1.2 liters) of water was being sprayed into space every second at the end of August 2014.
    Photos: Rosetta: The comet chaser
    A camera on Rosetta took this picture of Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko on November 22, 2014, from a distance of about 19 miles (31 kilometers). The nucleus is deliberately overexposed to reveal jets of material spewing from the comet. The 2.5-mile-wide (4-kilometer) comet has shown a big increase in the amount of water its releasing, according to NASA. The space agency says about 40 ounces (1.2 liters) of water was being sprayed into space every second at the end of August 2014.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 39
    Rosetta took this picture of a section of the comet&#39;s two lobes from a distance of about 5 miles (8 kilometers) on October 14, 2014.
    Photos: Rosetta: The comet chaser
    Rosetta took this picture of a section of the comet's two lobes from a distance of about 5 miles (8 kilometers) on October 14, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 39
    The Rosetta spacecraft&#39;s Philae lander is shown sitting on Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko after becoming the first space probe to land on a comet on November 12, 2014. The probe&#39;s harpoons failed to fire, and Philae bounced a few times. The lander was able to send back images and data for 57 hours before losing power.
    Photos: Rosetta: The comet chaser
    The Rosetta spacecraft's Philae lander is shown sitting on Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko after becoming the first space probe to land on a comet on November 12, 2014. The probe's harpoons failed to fire, and Philae bounced a few times. The lander was able to send back images and data for 57 hours before losing power.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 39
    Rosetta&#39;s lander, Philae, wasn&#39;t able to get a good grip on the comet after it touched down. This mosaic shows Philae&#39;s movements as it bounced across the comet.
    Photos: Rosetta: The comet chaser
    Rosetta's lander, Philae, wasn't able to get a good grip on the comet after it touched down. This mosaic shows Philae's movements as it bounced across the comet.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 39
    Philae snapped these images after landing, and mission scientists used them to create a panoramic view of the landing site. A graphic shows where the probe would be sitting in the photograph.
    Photos: Rosetta: The comet chaser
    Philae snapped these images after landing, and mission scientists used them to create a panoramic view of the landing site. A graphic shows where the probe would be sitting in the photograph.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 39
    The image of Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko was taken by a camera on the Philae lander during its descent to the comet on November 12, 2014. The lander was about 1.9 miles (3 kilometers) from the surface at the time. Philae touched down on the comet about seven hours later.
    Photos: Rosetta: The comet chaser
    The image of Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko was taken by a camera on the Philae lander during its descent to the comet on November 12, 2014. The lander was about 1.9 miles (3 kilometers) from the surface at the time. Philae touched down on the comet about seven hours later.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 39
    Rosetta&#39;s OSIRIS camera captured this parting shot of the Philae lander after separation.
    Photos: Rosetta: The comet chaser
    Rosetta's OSIRIS camera captured this parting shot of the Philae lander after separation.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 39
    Rosetta&#39;s lander Philae took this parting shot of its mother ship shortly after separation on November 12, 2014, as Philae headed for a landing on Comet 67P. While Philae&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/11/12/world/comet-landing-countdown/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; is the first probe to land on a comet&lt;/a&gt;, Rosetta is the first to rendezvous with a comet and follow it around the sun.
    Photos: Rosetta: The comet chaser
    Rosetta's lander Philae took this parting shot of its mother ship shortly after separation on November 12, 2014, as Philae headed for a landing on Comet 67P. While Philae is the first probe to land on a comet, Rosetta is the first to rendezvous with a comet and follow it around the sun.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 39
    This mosaic is made of four individual images taken about 20 miles (31.8 kilometers ) from the center of the comet on November 4, 2014.
    Photos: Rosetta: The comet chaser
    This mosaic is made of four individual images taken about 20 miles (31.8 kilometers ) from the center of the comet on November 4, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 39
    Rosetta took this image of comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko on September 15, 2014. The box on the right shows where the lander was expected to touch down.
    Photos: Rosetta: The comet chaser
    Rosetta took this image of comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko on September 15, 2014. The box on the right shows where the lander was expected to touch down.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 39
    The spacecraft sent this image as it approached the comet on August 6, 2014. From a distance of nearly 81 miles (130 kilometers), it reveals detail of the smooth region on the comet&#39;s &quot;body&quot; section.
    Photos: Rosetta: The comet chaser
    The spacecraft sent this image as it approached the comet on August 6, 2014. From a distance of nearly 81 miles (130 kilometers), it reveals detail of the smooth region on the comet's "body" section.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 39
    This image, captured August 7, 2014, shows the diversity of surface structures on the comet&#39;s nucleus.
    Photos: Rosetta: The comet chaser
    This image, captured August 7, 2014, shows the diversity of surface structures on the comet's nucleus.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 39
    The comet&#39;s &quot;head&quot; can be seen in the left of the frame as it casts a shadow over the &quot;body&quot; in this image released August 6, 2014.
    Photos: Rosetta: The comet chaser
    The comet's "head" can be seen in the left of the frame as it casts a shadow over the "body" in this image released August 6, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 39
    This image of the comet was taken on August 1, 2014, as Rosetta closed in its target.
    Photos: Rosetta: The comet chaser
    This image of the comet was taken on August 1, 2014, as Rosetta closed in its target.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 39
    Rosetta&#39;s mission started on March 2, 2004, when it was launched on a European Ariane 5 rocket from Kourou, French Guiana.
    Photos: Rosetta: The comet chaser
    Rosetta's mission started on March 2, 2004, when it was launched on a European Ariane 5 rocket from Kourou, French Guiana.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 39
    Rosetta is named after the Rosetta Stone, the black basalt that provided the key to deciphering Egyptian hieroglyphs. Scientists think the mission will give them new clues about the origins of the solar system and life on Earth. The mission is spearheaded by the European Space Agency with key support from NASA.
    Photos: Rosetta: The comet chaser
    Rosetta is named after the Rosetta Stone, the black basalt that provided the key to deciphering Egyptian hieroglyphs. Scientists think the mission will give them new clues about the origins of the solar system and life on Earth. The mission is spearheaded by the European Space Agency with key support from NASA.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 39
    This photo shows Rosetta being tested before it was wrapped in insulating blankets and loaded on a rocket for launch.
    Photos: Rosetta: The comet chaser
    This photo shows Rosetta being tested before it was wrapped in insulating blankets and loaded on a rocket for launch.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 39
    Rosetta has massive solar wings to power the spacecraft. They were unfurled and checked out at the European Space Agency&#39;s test facilities before being packed up for liftoff.
    Photos: Rosetta: The comet chaser
    Rosetta has massive solar wings to power the spacecraft. They were unfurled and checked out at the European Space Agency's test facilities before being packed up for liftoff.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 39
    After its closest approach to Earth in November 2007, Rosetta captured this image of the planet.
    Photos: Rosetta: The comet chaser
    After its closest approach to Earth in November 2007, Rosetta captured this image of the planet.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 39
    Rosetta snapped this image of Earth in November 2009. The spacecraft was 393,328 miles from Earth.
    Photos: Rosetta: The comet chaser
    Rosetta snapped this image of Earth in November 2009. The spacecraft was 393,328 miles from Earth.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 39
    Rosetta passed asteroid Steins in September 2008, giving scientists amazing close-ups of the asteroid&#39;s huge crater. The asteroid is about 3 miles in diameter.
    Photos: Rosetta: The comet chaser
    Rosetta passed asteroid Steins in September 2008, giving scientists amazing close-ups of the asteroid's huge crater. The asteroid is about 3 miles in diameter.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 39
    Rosetta took this image of Mars as it looped through the solar system.
    Photos: Rosetta: The comet chaser
    Rosetta took this image of Mars as it looped through the solar system.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 39
    This image was taken by an instrument on Rosetta&#39;s Philae lander just minutes before the spacecraft made its closest approach to Mars. Part of Rosetta and its solar arrays are visible.
    Photos: Rosetta: The comet chaser
    This image was taken by an instrument on Rosetta's Philae lander just minutes before the spacecraft made its closest approach to Mars. Part of Rosetta and its solar arrays are visible.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 39
    On July 10, 2010, Rosetta flew about 1,864 miles from asteroid Lutetia, which is 10 times larger than asteroid Steins.
    Photos: Rosetta: The comet chaser
    On July 10, 2010, Rosetta flew about 1,864 miles from asteroid Lutetia, which is 10 times larger than asteroid Steins.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 39
    Look closely at the top of this picture. See that dot? That&#39;s Saturn. Rosetta snapped the picture of asteroid Lutetia and captured Saturn in the background.
    Photos: Rosetta: The comet chaser
    Look closely at the top of this picture. See that dot? That's Saturn. Rosetta snapped the picture of asteroid Lutetia and captured Saturn in the background.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 39
    After taking pictures of Earth, Mars and asteroids, Rosetta was put into hibernation in May 2011 after it reached the outer part of the solar system. Mission managers woke it January 20, 2014.
    Photos: Rosetta: The comet chaser
    After taking pictures of Earth, Mars and asteroids, Rosetta was put into hibernation in May 2011 after it reached the outer part of the solar system. Mission managers woke it January 20, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 39
    02 Philae lander found01 Philae lander found03 Philae lander found01 roseetta philaecomet 67P outburstrosetta july02 rosetta philaeRosetta comet 67P orbit around the sun03 rosetta 060504 rosetta 0601Rosetta comet 67 p 3/5/15Rosetta comet 67P 15/4/15Rosetta Jan 22 2015Rosetta comet activity Jan 15 2015Rosetta comet hillComet from PhilaePhilae drifting across cometPhilae lander panaromic02 comet 1112philae 1112rosetta 1112comet 1112Rosetta Philae landing siterosetta comet close up ESA postcardrosetta 0818rosetta comet close up ESA postcard 02Rosetta comet 0804Rosetta liftoffRosetta mission posterRosetta spacecraftRosetta wings unfurledRosetta Earth true colorsRosetta crescent EarthRosetta Asteroid SteinsRosetta Mars wideshot 2Rosetta over MarsRosetta farewell LutetiaRosetta Lutetia SaturnRosetta hibernation
    Scientists were keen to find out more about the curious lumpy structures they are calling "goosebumps" in the wall of pits on the surface of 67P.

    Breakthrough discovery

    They believe they may be the pieces that clumped together to form the comet when the solar system was young.
    The Rosetta orbiter returned spectacular images when the comet made its closest approach to our star and tails of material were driven off.
    Philae lander finds 16 organic compounds on comet
    Philae lander finds 16 organic compounds on comet
    And the landing craft Philae discovered 16 organic compounds including four that had never been detected on comets before the lander ran out of power. It was an important step because some of those chemicals form the building blocks for the ingredients of life.
    One theory is that comets may have seeded the Earth with the necessary components for life to start.
    Ahead of the last stage of the mission, astronomer Dan Brown, who lectures at Nottingham Trent University in the UK, told CNN that Rosetta had been an "astonishing" and inspirational venture.
    "The presence of complex molecules, some of which were previously unknown to exist on comets, still allows comets to be a possible source of introducing complex molecules and enable the formation of life on Earth," he said.
    Rosetta and the Philae Lander: A love affair 300 million miles away
    Rosetta and the Philae Lander: A space love affair
    Millions have followed the twists and turns of the mission through some of the social media interactions between the orbiter and lander.
    Philae made a dramatic descent on to the comet's surface after its thruster and grappling harpoons designed to anchor it in the weak gravity failed and it bounced.
    Mission controllers greeted it as a blessing as the lander was able to gather data from two sites.
    Philae ended up trapped between a rock and a cliff and it was only very recently that the orbiter discovered its final resting place.
    Space probe finds lost Philae lander on comet
    Space probe finds lost Philae lander on comet
    ESA said the mission has cost about 1.4 billion euros ($1.57 billion) from the start of the project in 1996.
    The spacecraft covered billions of miles to make its rendezvous with the comet and follow its trajectory around the sun.
    Rosetta needed four gravity assists from Mars and the Earth -- the so-called slingshot effect -- to accelerate and meet its target. This circuitous route took 10 years and was so far away from a source of solar power that the craft had to be put in hibernation for part of the journey.

    ESA's mission overview

    When Rosetta first arrived at 67P in August 2014 project scientist Matt Taylor told CNN that by following the comet on its journey they could see how it changed from its inert phase to when it was highly active as it approached the sun. As it got close, ice melted and turned it into an ionized gas tail and the dust produced a separate curving tail.
    O'Rourke said the discoveries Rosetta has left a legacy that "will be there for many generations."