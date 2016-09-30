He walked into school with a gun. She talked him out of it using it

Story highlights Molly Hudgens talked to the student for 45 minutes

The student gave her the gun

(CNN) As a school counselor, Molly Hudgens has lots of conversations with students. But a 45-minute talk she had with a student earlier this week probably saved a lot of lives, including her own.

Hudgens is a counselor at Sycamore Middle School in Ashland City, Tennessee. On Wednesday morning, a 14-year-old student came into her office with a lot on his mind -- and a gun.

"He advised Ms. Hudgens he was going to kill some teachers and a police officer and not students," Mike Breedlove, the sheriff of Cheatham County, told CNN affiliate WSMV

"He came to her because he indicated she would be the only one to talk him out of it."

