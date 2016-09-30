Breaking News

Ryder Cup: Europe cuts US lead on opening day at Hazeltine

Updated 7:29 PM ET, Fri September 30, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    14 (and a half) things to know about the Ryder Cup

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

14 (and a half) things to know about the Ryder Cup 02:12

Story highlights

  • Team USA leads 5-3 after day one
  • Americans swept opening session
  • Champion Europe won second 3-1

(CNN)The US made a perfect start in its bid to reclaim the Ryder Cup Friday -- but Europe served notice that it will not easily loosen its eight-year stranglehold on international golfing dominance.

Darren Clarke's defending champions battled back from the ignominy of a 4-0 whitewash in the morning foursomes matches at Hazeltine to end the opening day of the team contest just two points behind after rallying in the fourballs contests.
    It was the first time the Americans had swept the opening session of the biennial competition since 1975 -- and any session since 1981.
    Phelps on son being an Instagram star, Ryder Cup
    Ryder Cup Michael Phelps

      JUST WATCHED

      Phelps on son being an Instagram star, Ryder Cup

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Phelps on son being an Instagram star, Ryder Cup 03:05
    However, the European team has won six of the last seven titles despite not having won the opening session since 2006.
    The Clubhouse: Follow CNN's coverage as it happens each day
    Read More
    Nonetheless, US captain Davis Love III will take great encouragement as he plots his tactics and player combinations for Saturday's foursomes and fourballs in Minnesota.
    Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed showed the way as they disposed of Olympic champion Justin Rose and British Open winner Henrik Stenson 3 & 2 in the first completed match of the day as mist and fog gave way to bright sunshine. However, they had less success in the fourballs, being crushed 5 & 4 by the Brit and Swede.
    Read: Fan heckles golf star, wins $100
    Zach Johnson and Jimmy Walker made it 2-0 to the US, beating Sergio Garcia and Martin Kaymer 4 & 2.
    US Open champ Dustin Johnson bounced back from missing out on a $10 million FedEx Cup jackpot at the Tour Championship as he and Matt Kuchar thrashed English Ryder Cup veteran Lee Westwood and Belgian rookie Thomas Pieters 5 & 4.
    Read: Secrets of Hazeltine - Keep up with the Joneses
    Mcllroy Wins $10M FedEx Cup
    Mcllroy Wins $10M FedEx Cup

      JUST WATCHED

      Mcllroy Wins $10M FedEx Cup

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Mcllroy Wins $10M FedEx Cup 02:22
    McIlroy: Arnold Palmer leaves lasting legacy
    Arnold Palmer drink origin orig jnd vstan_00000000

      JUST WATCHED

      McIlroy: Arnold Palmer leaves lasting legacy

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    McIlroy: Arnold Palmer leaves lasting legacy 00:56
    Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler clinched the whitewash against FedEx champ Rory McIlroy and English rookie Andy Sullivan, coming from behind to win 1 up.
    Fowler described it as "a huge match" for the duo -- he had never won in eight previous Ryder Cup matches, while Mickelson spent much of the week embroiled in debate about past controversies involving the US team.
    "Both of us had a lot on our back out there this morning," Fowler told CNN. "Not the start we wanted to get off to early in the match but we showed a lot of heart with a big comeback at the end, and I'm proud of my partner."
    They had trailed by two after 14 holes, but leveled and then took the lead on 17 when Sullivan found the water hazard.
    "I fed off of Rickie today because I was playing a bit tight, I needed a little bit off assistance and he sensed that, he said the right things," Mickelson, playing his 11th Ryder Cup, told CNN.
    "That's why we have a good rapport. We've known each other for a long time and played matches together for a long time, so we know when someone's feeling a bit down to give them a bump up, and when someone's feeling excited -- like when Rickie made that putt after 16, I grabbed him and slowed him down."
    Read: Who will win Ryder Cup's 'phony war'?
    Mickelson sat out the afternoon session as Love opted to give all of his 12 players some action Friday.
    Clarke, a four-time winner as a player for Europe, left two of his six rookies -- Englishmen Chris Wood and Matthew Fitzpatrick -- on the bench for the fourballs.
    Who will win the Ryder Cup? Have your say on our Facebook page
    2016 Ryder Cup: A history lesson
    living golf 2016 ryder cup preview spc a_00023023

      JUST WATCHED

      2016 Ryder Cup: A history lesson

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    2016 Ryder Cup: A history lesson 07:31
    Ryder Cup: Why Europe built a &#39;US-style&#39; course
    living golf 2016 ryder cup preview spc b_00024114

      JUST WATCHED

      Ryder Cup: Why Europe built a 'US-style' course

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Ryder Cup: Why Europe built a 'US-style' course 08:03
    How Europe became a Ryder Cup force
    living golf 2016 ryder cup preview spc c_00021710

      JUST WATCHED

      How Europe became a Ryder Cup force

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    How Europe became a Ryder Cup force 06:51
    Rose and Stenson led the comeback with the opening point, but Brandt Snedeker -- recalled after missing the 2014 defeat -- and debutant Brooks Koepka thrashed two-time major winner Kaymer and new partner Danny Willett.
    Willett, who won his first major title at April's Masters, received predictable flak from the crowd following the article his brother wrote during the week that labeled US fans as "imbeciles."
    The veteran Garcia -- this time teamed with fellow Spaniard Rafael Cabrera-Bello, making his debut -- won 3 & 2 against the new US pairing of Ryan Moore and JB Holmes to close the gap once again.
    McIlroy and Pieters then wrapped up the day with a 3 & 2 victory over Dustin Johnson and Kuchar, keeping Europe in touch.
    "We were bitterly disappointed at lunchtime," Clarke told UK broadcaster Sky Sports. "They just didn't play the way we know they can play this morning. America did, that's the beauty of matchplay golf.
    "To put in a performance like that this afternoon was scintillating. I couldn't be more proud of them."
    Visit cnn.com/golf for more Ryder Cup news
    Love, captaining the US for the second time after defeat in 2012, had been wary of getting too excited when talking to CNN after the opening session, stressing that there was "a lot of golf still to play."
    He told Sky at the end of play: "We had a great morning, we got beat by a team playing unbelievable golf this afternoon. Everyone was under par, they didn't play bad -- they just didn't play great. The Europeans played great."