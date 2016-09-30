Story highlights Team Europe players heckled by fan for missing practice putt

North Dakota man given $100 chance at golfing glory

Fan shows pros how its done by sinking putt

(CNN) When US golf fan David Johnson turned up to watch the Ryder Cup warm-up rounds at Hazeltine Thursday, little did he expect that he'd end up having his own chance of golfing glory.

In the final practice day before the biannual competition between Europe and the US tees off Friday, Team Europe's Andy Sullivan and Rory McIlroy -- who has struggled with his short game in competitions this year -- were repeatedly missing a tricky putt on the 6th green.

Fellow European player Henrik Stenson overheard the American fan talking up his own game from the side of the putting surface, and decided to give the heckler the chance to back-up his bragging with a go at the same putt.

Justin Rose played along with Stenson, placing a $100 bill on Johnson sinking the shot.

