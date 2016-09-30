Story highlights Nashville chef Tandy Wilson shares some of his city's essential experiences

(CNN) There are only two essential elements to doing Nashville right: music and food.

And the choices for both auditory and gustatory indulgence are getting broader and broader in the booming Tennessee capital, where nearly 100 new residents arrive each day.

Chicken fried every which way is still very much on the menu in Nashville, but now forks carrying smoked carp and octopus are also making their way to mouths wide open to ingredients unheard of on menus of the not-so-distant past.

That's the case at City House, where chef and Nashville native Tandy Wilson has been turning local products into inventive Italian dishes with rich Southern accents since opening the restaurant in 2007 in the Germantown neighborhood.

"We have a market of customers that are really willing to see what's going on and try what it is you're doing," said Wilson, 39, who won a James Beard Award in May for best chef in the Southeast.