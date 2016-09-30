Story highlights Seizure linked to anti-Mafia investigation

Theft was one of the biggest art crimes in recent years

Paintings were valued together at $30 million in 2005

(CNN) Two paintings by Vincent Van Gogh stolen in a heist in the Netherlands have been found, 14 years on, after a "massive" investigation into a group linked to the Italian mafia.

The artworks were taken from Amsterdam's Van Gogh Museum in December 2002 by thieves who broke into the building using a ladder to access the roof.

'Congregation Leaving the Reformed Church in Nuenen' was found without its frame, and with minor damage.

The paintings "Congregation Leaving the Reformed Church in Nuenen," dating from 1884/85, and "Seascape at Scheveningen," from 1882, were found wrapped in cloth in the basement of an apartment belonging to Raffaele Imperiale -- a rich and powerful drug dealer, according to Italian prosecutor Filippo Beatrice.

The discovery in the village of Castellammare di Stabia, near Naples, was part of a larger investigation into the Amato Pagano clan, an international drug smuggling group affiliated with the Camorra, the region's notorious mafia family.

Maria Vittoria De Simone, a prosecutor with Italy's anti-mafia department, said Imperiale is believed to be on the run in the United Arab Emirates. Italian authorities have requested his extradition.

