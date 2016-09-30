Story highlights UN climate convention spokesman: "The next week is going to be very a crucial period"

London (CNN) European Union ministers approved the ratification of the landmark Paris Agreement climate change deal Friday, bringing the treaty closer to coming into force.

The European Parliament must vote on the decision next week -- a formality -- for the treaty to be formally ratified by the 28-member bloc, the European Commission said.

Once that's done, each member state will go through its own ratification process. But European Commission spokeswoman Anna-Kaisa Itkonen told CNN that seven EU nations had already ratified the treaty and were aiming to deposit their papers simultaneously with the European Union, expected to happen next week.

India, the world's third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, has said it will also formally join the Paris agreement Sunday.

The agreement will enter into force 30 days after at least 55 countries that account for at least 55% of global greenhouse gas emissions have ratified the Paris Agreement. It will then become much harder for countries to back out of it.

