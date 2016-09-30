'Westworld' ambitiously reboots sci-fi thriller into HBO series

(CNN) An ambitious update of Michael Crichton's sci-fi thriller, "Westworld" finds an intriguing new point of entry into the story -- examining morality in the context of artificial intelligence -- that both provokes thought and blunts the HBO program's dramatic impact.

On the plus side, for those unenthused about a recent wave of series inspired by movies or old TV shows -- most of which haven't been particularly inventive -- in bringing "Westworld" to life, the writers didn't just robotically go through the motions.

Crichton's 1973 film (which spawned a good sequel, "Futureworld") was clearly prescient, dealing with an amusement park for adults populated by realistic robots, allowing for hedonistic indulgence. Despite assurances to the contrary, everything went wrong, as the robots went haywire and began killing their human playmates.

As conceived by writer-director Jonathan Nolan (a veteran of brother Christopher's movies and "Person of Interest," another series with a baked-in warning about technology) and Lisa Joy, "Westworld" seems just as timely. After all, part of that early vision has already come to pass, with dramatic breakthroughs in AI, robotics, and immersive entertainment experiences like virtual reality.

The main twist, beginning with the 75-minute premiere, is that the producers approach the material heavily from the point of view of the "hosts," as they're called, who are experiencing new sensations that come perilously close to the dawning of sentience.

