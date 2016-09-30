Story highlights Smith is infamously discreet

Her client list reads like a who's who in Hollywood

(CNN) Is it handled?

There are reports Angelina Jolie's team is consulting with famous crisis management expert Judy Smith as the actress wades through her divorce drama with Brad Pitt.

But don't expect confirmation of that from Smith.

She's the woman who is the inspiration for the Olivia Pope character on the hit ABC series "Scandal." And Smith is known for being beyond discreet when it comes to her clients.

Smith is also extremely private about her own personal life, but here is some of what we do know about her: