Amber Rose says she was body shamed on 'DWTS'

(CNN) Amber Rose says she got more than a 25 out of 40 score for week three of "Dancing With the Stars."

The talk show host has accused "DWTS" judge Julianne Hough of body shaming her after Rose's salsa performance with partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

The pair danced to Jennifer Lopez's song "Booty."

The next day on her podcast "Loveline with Amber Rose," she accused Hough of saying, "Oh, I'm uncomfortable," during commentary as Rose was dipped by Chmerkovskiy. She said she felt Hough was commenting on her voluptuousness.

"You know, all the beautiful professional dancers that are on 'Dancing With the Stars,' I mean, they dress very sexy and they do the splits and they grind up on these guys and they look absolutely stunning and get a standing ovation," Rose said. "And me, and my body, my hips, my a**, my breasts made her uncomfortable."

