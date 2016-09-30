Breaking News

Mercedes shifts gears to make way for line of e-cars

Updated 5:37 AM ET, Fri September 30, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Mercedes-Benz unveils concept for electric lineup
Mercedes-Benz unveils concept for electric lineup

    JUST WATCHED

    Mercedes-Benz unveils concept for electric lineup

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(9 Videos)

Paris (CNN)Mercedes-Benz unveiled a brand new SUV concept, named the Generation EQ, at the Paris Motor Show on Thursday.

Wild, wacky, impossible: The world&#39;s most outrageous concept cars
The world's most outrageous concept cars
The tech-savvy concept car takes futuristic driving to another level, making buttons and knobs a thing of the past as it swaps the entire dashboard with a touchscreen panel.
    Generation EQ is just the first of new Mercedes electric vehicles expected to hit the market, says the manufacturer.
    Although still in the concept stage, Mercedes expects to have 10 electric vehicles on the road by 2025, which will include everything from sedans to convertibles.