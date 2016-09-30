India and Pakistan's Kashmir dispute: What you need to know

(CNN) It's a stunning region of snow-capped peaks nestled in the Himalayan and Karakoram mountain ranges favored by Bollywood directors.

It's also home to a 69-year conflict -- one of the world's longest running.

India and Pakistan have been fighting over Kashmir since both countries gained their independence in 1947.

How did the trouble start?

The conflict in Kashmir is rooted in the painful birth of India and Pakistan.