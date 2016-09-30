Susan Lee is Research Fellow at the University of Birmingham. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the writer. CNN is showcasing the work of The Conversation, a collaboration between journalists and academics to provide news analysis and commentary. The content is produced solely by The Conversation.

(CNN) Ten years ago in the United Arab Emirates, a new settlement was started from scratch, with the aim of becoming "the world's most sustainable city". Masdar City was designed to be zero-carbon and zero-waste, home to a population of 40,000 people, with an additional 50,000 commuters, in an area of six square kilometers. Today, it's playing a crucial role in the development of sustainable design and technology.

Around the world, access to a reliable and plentiful energy supply is becoming increasingly critical. Urban populations continue to grow and demand even more energy. At the same time, vital resources such as water are becoming increasingly scarce, and rising levels of CO₂ and a warming global climate are adding to the stress on the Earth's system.

All of this means that Masdar's function as a test bed for innovations in fuel efficiency and renewable energy is more important than ever before. As part of a recent study , my colleagues and I took a closer look at the new technology on show in Masdar. Here's what we found.

Going for green

The streets and buildings of Masdar City are specially designed to be energy efficient. In line with traditional Arab design, Masdar City's shaded paths and narrow streets are designed to create a pleasant space for walking in the region's hot climate. Its buildings are only five stories high, lining narrow streets with rooftops covered with solar panels, while street-level "solar canopies" provide shade for pedestrians.