It still unclear whether the storm will have any impact on the southeast United States

(CNN) Tropical Storm Matthew became a major hurricane Friday and threatens Jamaica, Cuba, Haiti and the Bahamas as it begins its slow romp across the Caribbean.

The storm took on a Category 3 rating, which made it a major hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 120 miles per hour.

"Many land areas are at least threatened by the system," said Rick Knabb, director of the National Hurricane Center. "Hurricane hunters are going to be flying in and out of Matthew for days to come."

Join @NHCDirector Dr. Rick Knabb live on Periscope at 9:30 a.m. EDT this morning for the latest on #Matthew https://t.co/Bx7unjQdO1 pic.twitter.com/boNoUBmsVB — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 30, 2016

Knabb noted that south Florida could be threatened next week, but inhabitants had "the luxury of time," and he encouraged people to use it to prepare and buy supplies.

CNN Weather said it is still unclear whether Matthew will hit Florida, where weather models currently have it possibly scraping. But by late Sunday or Monday the dangerous storm should be approaching Jamaica, Haiti and eastern Cuba.

