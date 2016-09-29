Breaking News

Nightmare fliers numbers soaring, travel body says

Euan McKirdy, CNN

Updated 4:52 AM ET, Thu September 29, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Seeing red: Air rage incidents, like one which took place on an AirAsia flight from Bangkok to Nanjing, are on the rise.
Seeing red: Air rage incidents, like one which took place on an AirAsia flight from Bangkok to Nanjing, are on the rise.

Story highlights

  • IATA: Air rage incidents are on the up, with an incident on one in every 1,205 flights in 2015
  • Booze a major factor in on-board incidents

(CNN)The next time you're battling over an armrest or silently enduring that toddler kicking the back of your seat, remember that it could be worse. Much worse.

Incidents of air rage -- the sort of gob-smacking bad behavior 30,000 feet above the ground that can turn around a plane or get someone arrested -- are increasing, an industry study has determined.
    The International Air Transport Association (IATA), an airline industry body, has found that your odds of meeting a true airborne nightmare are increasing. It recently released a report which finds that "unruly passenger incidents" on board aircraft are inexorably on the rise, with a 14% increase in incidents reported in 2015 compared to the previous year.
    In the last calendar year, 10,854 were reported -- a one in 1,205 shot of meeting that drunk, aggressive or just plane (sorry) disruptive passenger on your flight. This is up from 9,316 incidents reported in 2014, or one incident for every 1,282 flights.

    Air rage

    Passengers stuck, outraged by delay
    Passengers stuck, outraged by delay_00001717

      JUST WATCHED

      Passengers stuck, outraged by delay

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Passengers stuck, outraged by delay 01:46
    Read More
    Most on-board incidents involved "verbal abuse, failure to follow lawful crew instructions and other forms of anti-social behavior," the report found. As much as 11% of reports "indicated physical aggression towards passengers or crew or damage to the aircraft."
    Not surprisingly, booze -- and drugs -- play a big part in turning otherwise docile travelers into raging, rule-breaking belligerents. The report finds that alcohol or drug intoxication was identified as a factor in 23% of cases, but adds that in most of these cases, it's consumed prior to boarding.
    "Unruly and disruptive behavior is simply not acceptable," Alexandre de Juniac, IATA's Director General and CEO says.
    "The anti-social behavior of a tiny minority of customers can have unpleasant consequences for the safety and comfort of all on board. The increase in reported incidents tells us that more effective deterrents are needed."
    One simple way to curb bad behavior in the air is to nip it in the bud on the ground, the report recommends.
    Bar and duty-free staff need to be adequately trained to "proactively" dissuade passengers to imbibe heavily before flying, and to limit offers that encourage binge-drinking -- research shows that this can effectively halve on-board incidents.
    How this would work when sales staff are confronted with a 20-strong bachelor party on its way to Ibiza, though, is anyone's guess.
    Passengers who use their feet as weapons topped Expedia&#39;s list of onboard etiquette violators in its 2015 Airplane Etiquette Study. Just over 60% of those surveyed find rear seat-kickers very annoying.
    Photos: Aggravating fellow fliers
    1. Feet of furyPassengers who use their feet as weapons topped Expedia's list of onboard etiquette violators in its 2015 Airplane Etiquette Study. Just over 60% of those surveyed find rear seat-kickers very annoying.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 10
    Parents who seem to forget they are flying with children dependent on them for snacks and entertainment are a nuisance to 59% of those surveyed.
    Photos: Aggravating fellow fliers
    2. Dereliction of dutyParents who seem to forget they are flying with children dependent on them for snacks and entertainment are a nuisance to 59% of those surveyed.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 10
    Stinky passengers are objectionable to 50% of fliers.
    Photos: Aggravating fellow fliers
    3. Unwashed massesStinky passengers are objectionable to 50% of fliers.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 10
    Passengers who talk, play games or listen to their favorite songs or shows at top volume aggravate half of those surveyed.
    Photos: Aggravating fellow fliers
    4. Audio assaultsPassengers who talk, play games or listen to their favorite songs or shows at top volume aggravate half of those surveyed.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 10
    If you can&#39;t remember your flight, you might be a boozer. Boozers are unpleasant to 45% of surveyed fliers.
    Photos: Aggravating fellow fliers
    5. Aggravating indulgenceIf you can't remember your flight, you might be a boozer. Boozers are unpleasant to 45% of surveyed fliers.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 10
    You may be excited to meet new people on your flight, but 43% of fliers find in-flight chatterboxes annoying.
    Photos: Aggravating fellow fliers
    6. Big-time small talkYou may be excited to meet new people on your flight, but 43% of fliers find in-flight chatterboxes annoying.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 10
    Carry-on baggage offenders delay everyone by trying to pass off their 40-pound duffel bags as &quot;personal items.&quot; Nearly 40% of fliers object.
    Photos: Aggravating fellow fliers
    7. Gross overpacking Carry-on baggage offenders delay everyone by trying to pass off their 40-pound duffel bags as "personal items." Nearly 40% of fliers object.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 10
    The queue jumper rushes to deplane, thinking those few extra minutes are more important for him than anyone else. And that&#39;s why 35% are irritated.
    Photos: Aggravating fellow fliers
    8. Springing into actionThe queue jumper rushes to deplane, thinking those few extra minutes are more important for him than anyone else. And that's why 35% are irritated.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 10
    The seat-back guy, aka the seat recliner, doesn&#39;t care about the impact of his recline on the people behind him. More than 30% of fliers are annoyed.
    Photos: Aggravating fellow fliers
    9. Relaxation at any priceThe seat-back guy, aka the seat recliner, doesn't care about the impact of his recline on the people behind him. More than 30% of fliers are annoyed.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 10
    The inconsiderate overhead bin user stows his bag in the first available spot. That kind of behavior annoys 32% of fliers.
    Photos: Aggravating fellow fliers
    10. First come, first servedThe inconsiderate overhead bin user stows his bag in the first available spot. That kind of behavior annoys 32% of fliers.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 10
    Annoying passengers rear seat kickerAnnoying passengers2 inattentive parentsannoying passengers3 aromaticannoying passengers audioannoying passengers5 boozerannoying passengers6 chatty cathyannoying passengers7 carry on baggageannoying passengers10 queue jumperannoying passengers9 seat reclinerannoying-passengers overhead bin inconsiderate

    Litany of aerial abuse

    China&#39;s air rage problem
    pkg ripley china air rage_00020117

      JUST WATCHED

      China's air rage problem

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    China's air rage problem 02:08
    Indeed, it does seem that the skies are getting a lot less friendly. During two torrid weeks at the end of 2014, no fewer than four incidents involving Chinese passengers made the news, including four tourists who threw a series of tantrums on an AirAsia flight from Bangkok to Nanjing.
    Cabin staff refused to serve hot water to a couple who wanted to immediately heat their instant noodles. The couple retaliated by crushing nuts on the floor. Things got, err, heated, when the woman threw hot water on the back of the flight attendant.
    Around the same time, a fidgety passenger not content to suffer through the excruciating disembarkation process following a China Eastern flight to Sanya went ahead and opened the emergency exit door, engaging the aircraft's inflatable slide. It wasn't the only time that emergency doors had been opened prematurely.
    Xinhua news agency said the reason for the man's action was unknown, but The Nanfang website from southern China reported that the passenger said he simply wanted to depart the plane sooner.

    Famous -- or infamous?

    It's not just the chattering classes which can't seem to pipe down while on a plane.
    There's the "nut rage" Korean Air executive, who found herself locked up after throwing a tantrum over how her macadamia nuts were presented to her.
    Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan was arrested in 2014 after allegedly assaulting a member of airline staff on a transatlantic flight and headbutting a police officer who tried to arrest her. The singer was fined over the incident.
    And, infamously, former "30 Rock" star Alec Baldwin left an American Airlines plane in a huff after a run-in with flight crew over powering down his electronic device -- because he was addicted to playing Scrabble-like app Words With Friends.
    In an e-mail to CNN, Baldwin spokesman Matthew Hiltzik said, "He loves WWF so much that he was willing to leave a plane for it."
    Air rage triggered by walking past first-class seating, study says

    CNN's Maggie Wong contributed to this report