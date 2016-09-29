Breaking News

The week in 35 photos

Updated 7:19 AM ET, Fri September 30, 2016

Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican nominee Donald Trump pose for photos at the end of the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/26/politics/gallery/first-presidential-debate/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;first presidential debate,&lt;/a&gt; which took place in Hempstead, New York, on Monday, September 26. It was &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2016/09/27/media/debate-ratings-record-viewership/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the most-watched debate&lt;/a&gt; in American history. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/27/opinions/hillary-clinton-donald-trump-debate-opinion-roundup/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Who won? Analysts chime in&lt;/a&gt;
Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican nominee Donald Trump pose for photos at the end of the first presidential debate, which took place in Hempstead, New York, on Monday, September 26. It was the most-watched debate in American history. Who won? Analysts chime in
A section of roof lies on the platform after a New Jersey Transit train &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/29/us/new-jersey-hoboken-train-crash/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;crashed through a major station in Hoboken&lt;/a&gt; on Thursday, September 29. At least one person was killed, officials said, and more than 100 were injured. Witnesses said the train overran its stopping point, slammed into a bumper block and went airborne. The cause is under investigation.
A waterspout passes near a beach in Turkey&#39;s Hatay Province on Friday, September 23.
A woman hugs a boy following &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/28/us/south-carolina-elementary-school-shooting/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a shooting at an elementary school&lt;/a&gt; in Townville, South Carolina, on Wednesday, September 28. A teenager is suspected of opening fire at the school&#39;s playground, wounding two students and a teacher just one minute after placing a teary phone call that led to the discovery of his father&#39;s body at a nearby home.
First lady Michelle Obama hugs former U.S. President George W. Bush during the dedication ceremony of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/23/politics/smithsonian-african-american-museum-obama/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the new Smithsonian museum&lt;/a&gt; devoted to African-American history. The museum opened in Washington on Saturday, September 24. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/24/politics/michelle-obama-george-w-bush-friendship/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Read more: The friendship of Michelle Obama and George W. Bush&lt;/a&gt;
Baseball fans and members of the Miami Marlins organization surround the hearse carrying Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez on Wednesday, September 28. Fernandez, 24, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/28/us/miami-jose-fernandez-procession/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;died in a boating accident&lt;/a&gt; on Sunday. A native of Santa Clara, Cuba, Fernandez was a beloved figure in Miami, where so many of his countrymen have settled and prospered. He was a two-time All-Star and the National League&#39;s Rookie of the Year in 2013.
Hector Hernandez, wearing a Spider-Man costume, attends Nerdbot-Con in Pasadena, California, on Saturday, September 24.
A dog named Frida shakes off some water as she comes out of the sea in Timmendorf, Germany, on Friday, September 23.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives in Victoria, British Columbia, with her husband, Prince William, and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte on Saturday, September 24. The British royals are on &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/24/world/gallery/royals-visit-canada-sept-2016/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;an eight-day tour of Canada.&lt;/a&gt;
Volunteers retrieve bodies from the rubble following a reported airstrike in Aleppo, Syria, on Friday, September 23. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/26/middleeast/aleppo-syria-bombing-aid/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;The city is now a ghost city,&quot;&lt;/a&gt; one man told CNN this week. &quot;There are only ambulances and fire trucks around, and over the past three days the shelling has been horrible.&quot; More than 200 airstrikes hit the rebel-held city over the weekend, killing more than 100 people and injuring hundreds more, according to the head of the Syria Civil Defense group.
A staff member at the Tate Britain art museum poses next to Anthea Hamilton&#39;s &quot;Project for a Door&quot; during a press preview in London on Monday, September 26. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/28/arts/turner-prize-2016/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;A deeper look into the art world&#39;s most controversial award: The Turner Prize&lt;/a&gt;
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton pays his respects to former Israeli President Shimon Peres at the Knesset plaza in Jerusalem on Thursday, September 29. Peres, who shared a Nobel Prize for forging a peace deal between Israelis and Palestinians, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/27/middleeast/shimon-peres-obit/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;died Wednesday&lt;/a&gt; at the age of 93.
Pyrotechnics are seen Sunday, September 25, as a military parachutist descends on Kalma Airport in Wonsan, North Korea. Thousands of Koreans and hundreds of foreign tourists and journalists were invited to the port city for the Wonsan International Friendship Air Festival. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/videos/world/2016/09/26/north-korea-air-show-sfc-orig.cnn&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Video: North Korea shows off its air force&lt;/a&gt;
A police officer blocks a freeway ramp during a protest in El Cajon, California, on Wednesday, September 28. Dozens of demonstrators were protesting&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/28/us/california-police-shooting/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; the killing of Alfred Olango,&lt;/a&gt; a Ugandan refugee shot by a police officer after he pulled an object from a pocket, pointed it and assumed a &quot;shooting stance,&quot; authorities said.
A woman struggles with her umbrella as she eats food in Taipei, Taiwan, on Tuesday, September 27. Typhoon Megi brought powerful winds to the island before &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/26/asia/typhoon-megi-taiwan-weather/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;making landfall in mainland China.&lt;/a&gt;
Military members watch U.S. President Barack Obama speak during &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/28/politics/highlights-questions-obama-presidential-town-hall-military/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a town-hall event&lt;/a&gt; in Fort Lee, Virginia, on Wednesday, September 28. Obama answered questions from service members during the forum, which was hosted by CNN.
Vintage cars line a property near Morgan Hill, California, after the Loma wildfire burned through the area on Wednesday, September 28.
Azerbaijani soldiers vote at a polling station in Baku on Monday, September 26. A referendum was being held on whether to hand extra powers to long-serving President Ilham Aliyev.
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a house explosion in New York on Tuesday, September 27. Fire Battalion Chief Michael Fahy &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/27/us/new-york-firefighter-death/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was killed in the explosion&lt;/a&gt; as he directed the response to a possible gas leak. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.
Singer Delta Goodrem is covered in slime during a Nickelodeon show in Melbourne on Sunday, September 25.
People drink in Munich, Germany, during Oktoberfest celebrations on Wednesday, September 28. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/21/world/gallery/tbt-oktoberfest/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See lighthearted moments from Oktoberfest, the world&#39;s largest beer festival&lt;/a&gt;
Smoke rises after an airstrike in Sirte, Libya, on Wednesday, September 28. Government militia fighters, backed by the United States, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/16/middleeast/sirte-libya-final-stand-isis/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;have been trying to expel the ISIS militant group&lt;/a&gt; from Sirte.
Twenty-three panda cubs were seen by the public for the first time in Chengdu, China, on Thursday, September 29. The cubs were born at the Chengdu Research Base earlier this year.
A protester embraces a member of the National Guard in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Thursday, September 22. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/21/us/gallery/charlotte-protest/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Violent protests erupted in Charlotte&lt;/a&gt; following the death of Keith Lamont Scott, who was shot by police in an apartment complex parking lot. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said Scott exited his car with a gun and that he was shot after he wouldn&#39;t drop it. Scott&#39;s family said he was unarmed and sitting in his car reading a book. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/27/us/keith-scott-shooting-one-week-later/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;What we know a week later&lt;/a&gt;
Sheep are driven across London Bridge on Sunday, September 25. The annual tradition recognizes the right of the city&#39;s Freemen to drive sheep across the city&#39;s oldest river crossing.
A man holds a fishing rod as floating trash hits the Mediterranean coastline in Beirut, Lebanon, on Thursday, September 29.
Teenagers participate in a candlelight vigil in Burlington, Washington, on Monday, September 26 -- two days after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/26/us/washington-mall-shooting/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;five people were fatally shot&lt;/a&gt; at a Burlington mall. Police say Arcan Cetin, 20, has confessed to the killings. He faces five counts of murder.
Water continues to flow into a large sinkhole on the Mosaic Co. property, seen here in an aerial photo taken Thursday, September 29, in Mulberry, Florida. The giant sinkhole has allowed &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/videos/health/2016/09/19/sinkhole-toxic-drinking-water-florida-pkg.wfla&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;millions of gallons of contaminated water&lt;/a&gt; to flow into a Florida aquifer.
The singer Sia, left, performs in Las Vegas at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, September 23.
An anesthetist wearing a placard that says &quot;doctor on strike&quot; attends surgery at a Lyon, France, hospital on Monday, September 26. Many doctors in the country &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.thelocal.fr/20160926/frances-hospital-doctors-stage-week-long-strike&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;are protesting working conditions&lt;/a&gt; and demanding that the government implement measures to improve them.
A police officer investigates a car belonging to lawyer Nathan DeSai, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/26/us/houston-shooting/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;who shot and injured multiple people&lt;/a&gt; before he was killed by police in Houston on Monday, September 26. DeSai was a lone gunman who was disgruntled over matters at the law firm where he worked, according to Houston&#39;s mayor, who said he&#39;d been briefed on the shooting by police.
Members of the Castellers form a human tower or &quot;castel&quot; during the La Merce celebrations in Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday, September 25.
Children play on the banks of the Ganges river in Allahabad, India, on Friday, September 23.
Performers from a small theater company hold shirts as they rehearse their act near the courthouse in Bobigny, France, on Tuesday, September 27. At the courthouse, some Air France workers were on trial for an incident last year where two airline executives had their shirts ripped off during a protest over job cuts.
An artist in an astronaut costume performs during the opening ceremony of the International Astronautical Congress, which took place Monday, September 26, in Guadalajara, Mexico. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/22/world/gallery/week-in-photos-0923/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See last week in 40 photos&lt;/a&gt;
Take a look at 35 photos of the week from September 22 through September 29.