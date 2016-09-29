The week in 35 photos

A waterspout passes near a beach in Turkey's Hatay Province on Friday, September 23.
Hector Hernandez, wearing a Spider-Man costume, attends Nerdbot-Con in Pasadena, California, on Saturday, September 24.
A dog named Frida shakes off some water as she comes out of the sea in Timmendorf, Germany, on Friday, September 23.
Vintage cars line a property near Morgan Hill, California, after the Loma wildfire burned through the area on Wednesday, September 28.
Azerbaijani soldiers vote at a polling station in Baku on Monday, September 26. A referendum was being held on whether to hand extra powers to long-serving President Ilham Aliyev.
Singer Delta Goodrem is covered in slime during a Nickelodeon show in Melbourne on Sunday, September 25.
Twenty-three panda cubs were seen by the public for the first time in Chengdu, China, on Thursday, September 29. The cubs were born at the Chengdu Research Base earlier this year.
Sheep are driven across London Bridge on Sunday, September 25. The annual tradition recognizes the right of the city's Freemen to drive sheep across the city's oldest river crossing.
A man holds a fishing rod as floating trash hits the Mediterranean coastline in Beirut, Lebanon, on Thursday, September 29.
The singer Sia, left, performs in Las Vegas at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, September 23.
Members of the Castellers form a human tower or "castel" during the La Merce celebrations in Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday, September 25.
Children play on the banks of the Ganges river in Allahabad, India, on Friday, September 23.
Performers from a small theater company hold shirts as they rehearse their act near the courthouse in Bobigny, France, on Tuesday, September 27. At the courthouse, some Air France workers were on trial for an incident last year where two airline executives had their shirts ripped off during a protest over job cuts.