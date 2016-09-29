Photos: The week in 35 photos A section of roof lies on the platform after a New Jersey Transit train crashed through a major station in Hoboken on Thursday, September 29. At least one person was killed, officials said, and more than 100 were injured. Witnesses said the train overran its stopping point, slammed into a bumper block and went airborne. The cause is under investigation. Hide Caption 2 of 36

Photos: The week in 35 photos A waterspout passes near a beach in Turkey's Hatay Province on Friday, September 23. Hide Caption 3 of 36

Photos: The week in 35 photos A woman hugs a boy following a shooting at an elementary school in Townville, South Carolina, on Wednesday, September 28. A teenager is suspected of opening fire at the school's playground, wounding two students and a teacher just one minute after placing a teary phone call that led to the discovery of his father's body at a nearby home. Hide Caption 4 of 36

Photos: The week in 35 photos Baseball fans and members of the Miami Marlins organization surround the hearse carrying Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez on Wednesday, September 28. Fernandez, 24, died in a boating accident on Sunday. A native of Santa Clara, Cuba, Fernandez was a beloved figure in Miami, where so many of his countrymen have settled and prospered. He was a two-time All-Star and the National League's Rookie of the Year in 2013. Hide Caption 6 of 36

Photos: The week in 35 photos Hector Hernandez, wearing a Spider-Man costume, attends Nerdbot-Con in Pasadena, California, on Saturday, September 24. Hide Caption 7 of 36

Photos: The week in 35 photos A dog named Frida shakes off some water as she comes out of the sea in Timmendorf, Germany, on Friday, September 23. Hide Caption 8 of 36

Photos: The week in 35 photos Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives in Victoria, British Columbia, with her husband, Prince William, and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte on Saturday, September 24. The British royals are on an eight-day tour of Canada. Hide Caption 9 of 36

Photos: The week in 35 photos Hide Caption 10 of 36

Photos: The week in 35 photos Volunteers retrieve bodies from the rubble following a reported airstrike in Aleppo, Syria, on Friday, September 23. "The city is now a ghost city," one man told CNN this week. "There are only ambulances and fire trucks around, and over the past three days the shelling has been horrible." More than 200 airstrikes hit the rebel-held city over the weekend, killing more than 100 people and injuring hundreds more, according to the head of the Syria Civil Defense group. Hide Caption 11 of 36

Photos: The week in 35 photos A staff member at the Tate Britain art museum poses next to Anthea Hamilton's "Project for a Door" during a press preview in London on Monday, September 26. A deeper look into the art world's most controversial award: The Turner Prize Hide Caption 12 of 36

Photos: The week in 35 photos Former U.S. President Bill Clinton pays his respects to former Israeli President Shimon Peres at the Knesset plaza in Jerusalem on Thursday, September 29. Peres, who shared a Nobel Prize for forging a peace deal between Israelis and Palestinians, died Wednesday at the age of 93. Hide Caption 13 of 36

Photos: The week in 35 photos Pyrotechnics are seen Sunday, September 25, as a military parachutist descends on Kalma Airport in Wonsan, North Korea. Thousands of Koreans and hundreds of foreign tourists and journalists were invited to the port city for the Wonsan International Friendship Air Festival. Video: North Korea shows off its air force Hide Caption 14 of 36

Photos: The week in 35 photos A police officer blocks a freeway ramp during a protest in El Cajon, California, on Wednesday, September 28. Dozens of demonstrators were protesting the killing of Alfred Olango, a Ugandan refugee shot by a police officer after he pulled an object from a pocket, pointed it and assumed a "shooting stance," authorities said. Hide Caption 15 of 36

Photos: The week in 35 photos A woman struggles with her umbrella as she eats food in Taipei, Taiwan, on Tuesday, September 27. Typhoon Megi brought powerful winds to the island before making landfall in mainland China. Hide Caption 16 of 36

Photos: The week in 35 photos Military members watch U.S. President Barack Obama speak during a town-hall event in Fort Lee, Virginia, on Wednesday, September 28. Obama answered questions from service members during the forum, which was hosted by CNN. Hide Caption 17 of 36

Photos: The week in 35 photos Vintage cars line a property near Morgan Hill, California, after the Loma wildfire burned through the area on Wednesday, September 28. Hide Caption 18 of 36

Photos: The week in 35 photos Azerbaijani soldiers vote at a polling station in Baku on Monday, September 26. A referendum was being held on whether to hand extra powers to long-serving President Ilham Aliyev. Hide Caption 19 of 36

Photos: The week in 35 photos Emergency personnel work at the scene of a house explosion in New York on Tuesday, September 27. Fire Battalion Chief Michael Fahy was killed in the explosion as he directed the response to a possible gas leak. The cause of the explosion is under investigation. Hide Caption 20 of 36

Photos: The week in 35 photos Singer Delta Goodrem is covered in slime during a Nickelodeon show in Melbourne on Sunday, September 25. Hide Caption 21 of 36

Photos: The week in 35 photos People drink in Munich, Germany, during Oktoberfest celebrations on Wednesday, September 28. See lighthearted moments from Oktoberfest, the world's largest beer festival Hide Caption 22 of 36

Photos: The week in 35 photos Smoke rises after an airstrike in Sirte, Libya, on Wednesday, September 28. Government militia fighters, backed by the United States, have been trying to expel the ISIS militant group from Sirte. Hide Caption 23 of 36

Photos: The week in 35 photos Twenty-three panda cubs were seen by the public for the first time in Chengdu, China, on Thursday, September 29. The cubs were born at the Chengdu Research Base earlier this year. Hide Caption 24 of 36

Photos: The week in 35 photos A protester embraces a member of the National Guard in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Thursday, September 22. Violent protests erupted in Charlotte following the death of Keith Lamont Scott, who was shot by police in an apartment complex parking lot. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said Scott exited his car with a gun and that he was shot after he wouldn't drop it. Scott's family said he was unarmed and sitting in his car reading a book. What we know a week later Hide Caption 25 of 36

Photos: The week in 35 photos Sheep are driven across London Bridge on Sunday, September 25. The annual tradition recognizes the right of the city's Freemen to drive sheep across the city's oldest river crossing. Hide Caption 26 of 36

Photos: The week in 35 photos A man holds a fishing rod as floating trash hits the Mediterranean coastline in Beirut, Lebanon, on Thursday, September 29. Hide Caption 27 of 36

Photos: The week in 35 photos Teenagers participate in a candlelight vigil in Burlington, Washington, on Monday, September 26 -- two days after five people were fatally shot at a Burlington mall. Police say Arcan Cetin, 20, has confessed to the killings. He faces five counts of murder. Hide Caption 28 of 36

Photos: The week in 35 photos Water continues to flow into a large sinkhole on the Mosaic Co. property, seen here in an aerial photo taken Thursday, September 29, in Mulberry, Florida. The giant sinkhole has allowed millions of gallons of contaminated water to flow into a Florida aquifer. Hide Caption 29 of 36

Photos: The week in 35 photos The singer Sia, left, performs in Las Vegas at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, September 23. Hide Caption 30 of 36

Photos: The week in 35 photos An anesthetist wearing a placard that says "doctor on strike" attends surgery at a Lyon, France, hospital on Monday, September 26. Many doctors in the country are protesting working conditions and demanding that the government implement measures to improve them. Hide Caption 31 of 36

Photos: The week in 35 photos A police officer investigates a car belonging to lawyer Nathan DeSai, who shot and injured multiple people before he was killed by police in Houston on Monday, September 26. DeSai was a lone gunman who was disgruntled over matters at the law firm where he worked, according to Houston's mayor, who said he'd been briefed on the shooting by police. Hide Caption 32 of 36

Photos: The week in 35 photos Members of the Castellers form a human tower or "castel" during the La Merce celebrations in Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday, September 25. Hide Caption 33 of 36

Photos: The week in 35 photos Children play on the banks of the Ganges river in Allahabad, India, on Friday, September 23. Hide Caption 34 of 36

Photos: The week in 35 photos Performers from a small theater company hold shirts as they rehearse their act near the courthouse in Bobigny, France, on Tuesday, September 27. At the courthouse, some Air France workers were on trial for an incident last year where two airline executives had their shirts ripped off during a protest over job cuts. Hide Caption 35 of 36