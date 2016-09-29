Matthew becomes fifth hurricane of Atlantic season

Story highlights The storm, off Curacao, is expected to continue westward and then turn north

It will come in close contact with Jamaica and Hispaniola late in the weekend

(CNN) Matthew has become the fifth hurricane and 13th named storm of the 2016 Atlantic season after strengthening today, the National Hurricane Center said.

The center of the Category 1 storm is less than 200 miles northeast of Curacao, an island off the northern coast of South America. It has winds of 75 miles per hour and is moving west at 17 miles per hour.

The latest track has the storm continuing on this westward track for the next several days and then taking a hard north turn this weekend.

Over the next few days, Matthew could encounter some wind shear, in which winds change speed or direction in the atmosphere. It can tear storms apart or limit their ability to strengthen. This shear will decrease during the weekend, and Matthew could strengthen further before coming in close contact with Jamaica and Hispaniola by Sunday night into Monday morning.

Read More