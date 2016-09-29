Breaking News

SC shootings: The heroes who helped save lives

By CNN staff

Updated 3:22 AM ET, Thu September 29, 2016

Members of law enforcement investigate an area at Townville Elementary School on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, in Townville, S.C. A teenager opened fire at the South Carolina elementary school Wednesday, wounding two students and a teacher before the suspect was taken into custody, authorities said. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)
Members of law enforcement investigate an area at Townville Elementary School on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, in Townville, S.C. A teenager opened fire at the South Carolina elementary school Wednesday, wounding two students and a teacher before the suspect was taken into custody, authorities said. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)

    2 children, 1 teacher shot at South Carolina school

Story highlights

  • Authorities credit firefighter Jamie Brock with bringing down suspect

(CNN)When a teen allegedly opened fire at an elementary school playground in South Carolina, wounding three people, quick action by teachers and emergency responders helped save lives, authorities say.

Here are the people who jumped in to help:

    Veteran firefighter

    Authorities have credited volunteer firefighter Jamie Brock with bringing down the suspect.
    Brock, a 30-year-veteran who responded to the school, tackled the gunman and stopped him, Anderson County Deputy Chief Keith Smith told CNN affiliate WYFF
    "Mr. Brock is a big fellow," Sheriff John Skipper said. His quick, selfless action ended the gunfire, officials said.
    South Carolina school shooter&#39;s dad found dead
    south carolina school shooting relative dead presser bts _00003109

      South Carolina school shooter's dad found dead

    South Carolina school shooter's dad found dead 01:17
    The firefighter declined to talk to the media, only telling the affiliate that he did "what any other firefighter would do."

    The teachers

    Skipper said the teen started firing after getting out of his vehicle in the parking lot near the playground.
    Witnesses told police it appeared he was headed toward the school, and several teachers locked doors to prevent him from getting in.
    2 children, teacher shot at elementary school
    south carolina elementary school shooting pkg_00003522

      2 children, teacher shot at elementary school

    2 children, teacher shot at elementary school 01:17
    Joanne Avery, superintendent of Anderson County School District 4, said school personnel have participated in active-shooter training before, which helped save lives.

    The nurses

    School nurses and emergency responders saved the life of a boy who was shot in the leg, said Scott Stoller, the director of EMS in Anderson County. "Training, proper equipment is absolutely critical and without their early intervention the outcome would have been very different," he said.
    The teacher and one student were hospitalized and released Wednesday evening, hospital spokesman Ross Norton told CNN.
    The other child was taken to a trauma center by helicopter, and was in critical condition Wednesday night.

    CNN's AnneClaire Stapleton, Tony Marco and Emanuella Grinberg contributed to this report.