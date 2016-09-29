SC shootings: The heroes who helped save lives

(CNN) When a teen allegedly opened fire at an elementary school playground in South Carolina, wounding three people, quick action by teachers and emergency responders helped save lives, authorities say.

Here are the people who jumped in to help:

Veteran firefighter

Authorities have credited volunteer firefighter Jamie Brock with bringing down the suspect.

"Mr. Brock is a big fellow," Sheriff John Skipper said. His quick, selfless action ended the gunfire, officials said.

The firefighter declined to talk to the media, only telling the affiliate that he did "what any other firefighter would do."

The teachers

Skipper said the teen started firing after getting out of his vehicle in the parking lot near the playground.

Witnesses told police it appeared he was headed toward the school, and several teachers locked doors to prevent him from getting in.

Joanne Avery, superintendent of Anderson County School District 4, said school personnel have participated in active-shooter training before, which helped save lives.

The nurses

School nurses and emergency responders saved the life of a boy who was shot in the leg, said Scott Stoller, the director of EMS in Anderson County. "Training, proper equipment is absolutely critical and without their early intervention the outcome would have been very different," he said.

The teacher and one student were hospitalized and released Wednesday evening, hospital spokesman Ross Norton told CNN.

The other child was taken to a trauma center by helicopter, and was in critical condition Wednesday night.