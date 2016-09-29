New York (CNN) A New Jersey Transit train crashed into a platform in Hoboken during Thursday morning's rush-hour commute, injuring more than 100 people, some seriously, local officials said.

Images posted on social media showed severe structural damage at the terminal -- a major transit hub across the Hudson River from Manhattan -- and part of the roof appeared to have collapsed.

A passenger, Leon Offengenden, said he was in one of the sections behind the lead car when the crash happened.

"The front car is essentially off the rails ... into the building of the station, with the roof sort of collapsed around it," he said.

"The lights went out and a few people screamed (when the crash happened)," he said.

