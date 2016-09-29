National Coffee Day celebrated with free coffee

Story highlights Coffee lovers may have occasion to celebrate the beverage twice this week

International Coffee Day is October 1, one coffee organization says

(CNN) Go ahead, have another cup of coffee. This week's mug runneth over with days devoted to the beverage that wakes up nations and keeps industries humming.

According to Internet sages and the arbiters of faux holidays, September 29 is Coffee Day (also known as National Coffee Day or International Coffee Day).

The origins of this day of caffeinated celebration are largely unknown, but who needs an origin story to justify that second, third or fourth cup?

Coffee purveyors are offering freebies to mark the occasion.

Among them, Dunkin' Donuts is selling medium-sized cups of coffee for 66 cents -- a nod to their 66th anniversary.

Read More