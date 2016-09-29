Story highlights Butcher paints with animal blood

Several art works contain angels, crosses

Some pieces have sold for $400

(CNN) In many restaurant kitchens, the so-called "Nose to Tail" movement has given customers a taste of offal -- the lesser known, and often less-desired parts of an animal. Not only are organs, ears and tongue now considered a delicacy, using up uncommon cuts is a way for chefs to minimize waste. That includes using blood.

Now one LaGrange, Indiana, butcher is using the same approach, with a twist. He's creating his own art. "Why waste any of the animal?" Robert Long told CNN affiliate WSBT this week.

"If you can eat the meat and sell the hide and make leather for shoes and coats. I have plenty of blood. Why not start doing something with it?" Long said.

Long often paints Christian symbols.

Robert, who owns Butcher Bob's, said there's plenty of raw material around his work place.

"What I do is I get my table up, get my (canvas) boards, I get a bucket of blood and I start working," said Jones. He doesn't use a brush or tools -- only his hands.

