Breaking News

New Jersey train crash: A timeline

By AJ Willingham, CNN

Updated 5:40 PM ET, Thu September 29, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)In a matter of seconds, a normal Thursday morning in one of New York City's busiest transportation hubs devolved into chaos and destruction when a commuter train barreled through a passenger concourse. The crash injured scores, killed at least one and severely damaged the iconic structure.

Here is a timeline of the events leading up to, and directly after, the impact.

7:23 a.m.

Train #1614, operating on a Pascack Valley route to Hoboken, leaves Spring Valley Station in New York. It makes 16 stops before heading towards the final station on the line, the Hoboken Terminal in New Jersey. The trip is roughly 35 miles, traveling south.
CNN Map

8:38 a.m.

Read More
According to a New Jersey Transit schedule, the train is scheduled to arrive at the terminal. The Hoboken Terminal, situated on the New Jersey side of the Hudson River, is packed with thousands of people making their way from train to ferry, from light rail to bus station during the morning rush hour.

8:45 a.m.

The train crashes into a platform at the terminal. The impact crushes the first car and crumples part of the building's bowed glass roof.
Witnesses and passengers say the train seemed to be traveling at full speed upon impact.
The crash shakes the terminal and sends people running.

8:46 a.m.

Twitter reports of the crash are almost instantaneous.
Early pictures show commuters from other areas of the terminal walking past the visible wreckage, some stopping to snap pictures.

9:12 a.m.

New Jersey Transit announces rail service in and out of the terminal is suspended

9:33 a.m.

Multiple injuries are reported, and responders issue requests for ambulances and paramedics. An urban search-and-rescue team is also called to monitor the structure and help remove people from the wreckage.

9:52 a.m.

Local officials report there are people still trapped in the mangled train.

10:26 a.m.

Officials announce there is at least one fatality.

11:08 am.

The engineer is pulled out of the wreck, unresponsive.

    JUST WATCHED

    Eyewitnesses recount train crash horror

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Eyewitnesses recount train crash horror 01:34

11:38

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says all passengers trapped on the train have been removed and taken to two hospitals. He answers questions about possible causes of the crash.
hoboken train crash christie presser no speculation bts_00010928

12:49 p.m.

Officials announce the 34-year-old Hoboken woman killed in the crash was standing on the platform and was hit by debris.
A section of roof lies on the platform after a New Jersey Transit train &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/29/us/new-jersey-hoboken-train-crash/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;crashed at the Hoboken station&lt;/a&gt; on Thursday, September 29. One person was reported dead, and dozens of others were injured.
Photos: Hoboken, New Jersey, train crash
A section of roof lies on the platform after a New Jersey Transit train crashed at the Hoboken station on Thursday, September 29. One person was reported dead, and dozens of others were injured.
Hide Caption
1 of 11
Passengers rush to safety after a train plowed into a platform at Hoboken station.
Photos: Hoboken, New Jersey, train crash
Passengers rush to safety after a train plowed into a platform at Hoboken station.
Hide Caption
2 of 11
Part of the station&#39;s roof is collapsed.
Photos: Hoboken, New Jersey, train crash
Part of the station's roof is collapsed.
Hide Caption
3 of 11
A section of the station&#39;s roof lies on the platform.
Photos: Hoboken, New Jersey, train crash
A section of the station's roof lies on the platform.
Hide Caption
4 of 11
Emergency workers and others survey the train after the crash.
Photos: Hoboken, New Jersey, train crash
Emergency workers and others survey the train after the crash.
Hide Caption
5 of 11
The station is a major transit hub across the Hudson River from Manhattan.
Photos: Hoboken, New Jersey, train crash
The station is a major transit hub across the Hudson River from Manhattan.
Hide Caption
6 of 11
Images posted on social media show severe structural damage at the terminal.
Photos: Hoboken, New Jersey, train crash
Images posted on social media show severe structural damage at the terminal.
Hide Caption
7 of 11
The crash happened during the rush-hour commute.
Photos: Hoboken, New Jersey, train crash
The crash happened during the rush-hour commute.
Hide Caption
8 of 11
People are treated for their injuries outside the Hoboken station.
Photos: Hoboken, New Jersey, train crash
People are treated for their injuries outside the Hoboken station.
Hide Caption
9 of 11
A man hurt in the crash is treated for a facial injury.
Photos: Hoboken, New Jersey, train crash
A man hurt in the crash is treated for a facial injury.
Hide Caption
10 of 11
Emergency workers help an injured person into an ambulance outside the station.
Photos: Hoboken, New Jersey, train crash
Emergency workers help an injured person into an ambulance outside the station.
Hide Caption
11 of 11
05 New Jersey Hoboken Transit09 New Jersey Hoboken Transit07 New Jersey Hoboken Transit08 New Jersey Hoboken Transit11 New Jersey Hoboken TransitNJ Train Crash02 New Jersey Hoboken Transit06 New Jersey Hoboken Transit14 New Jersey Hoboken Transit12 New Jersey Hoboken Transit13 New Jersey Hoboken Transit

2:28 p.m.

Christie announces there is "no reason to believe" there will be further fatalities from the crash. The casualty numbers: 114 injured, one dead. He says it is unclear when the station will be reopened.