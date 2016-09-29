(CNN) In a matter of seconds, a normal Thursday morning in one of New York City's busiest transportation hubs devolved into chaos and destruction when a commuter train barreled through a passenger concourse . The crash injured scores, killed at least one and severely damaged the iconic structure.

Here is a timeline of the events leading up to, and directly after, the impact.

7:23 a.m.

Train #1614, operating on a Pascack Valley route to Hoboken, leaves Spring Valley Station in New York. It makes 16 stops before heading towards the final station on the line, the Hoboken Terminal in New Jersey. The trip is roughly 35 miles, traveling south.

8:38 a.m.

According to a New Jersey Transit schedule , the train is scheduled to arrive at the terminal. The Hoboken Terminal, situated on the New Jersey side of the Hudson River, is packed with thousands of people making their way from train to ferry, from light rail to bus station during the morning rush hour.

8:45 a.m.

The train crashes into a platform at the terminal. The impact crushes the first car and crumples part of the building's bowed glass roof.

Witnesses and passengers say the train seemed to be traveling at full speed upon impact.

When we were on the train, it didn't feel like we were slowing down when we came into the station. There was a bunch of people standing ready to get on and all the sudden there was a huge crash and all the lights went out. Everyone toppled over like bowling pins. Leon Offengenden, passenger

The crash shakes the terminal and sends people running.

I heard a kaboom. The whole place shook. It was a boom like an earthquake. I started hearing water and I panicked a little bit and in seconds I just ran out and looked to the right and ... I heard everybody running away from the left side. William Blaine, an engineer who was at the crash site

8:46 a.m.

Twitter reports of the crash are almost instantaneous.

My train just ran full force into Hoboken Station. pic.twitter.com/iumbXaXGvq — jaydanahy (@jaydanahy) September 29, 2016

Early pictures show commuters from other areas of the terminal walking past the visible wreckage, some stopping to snap pictures.

9:12 a.m.

New Jersey Transit announces rail service in and out of the terminal is suspended

Rail service is suspended in &out of HOB due to a train accident at Hoboken station. (1/2) — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) September 29, 2016

9:33 a.m.

Multiple injuries are reported, and responders issue requests for ambulances and paramedics. An urban search-and-rescue team is also called to monitor the structure and help remove people from the wreckage.

9:52 a.m.

Local officials report there are people still trapped in the mangled train.

10:26 a.m.

Officials announce there is at least one fatality.

11:08 am.

The engineer is pulled out of the wreck, unresponsive.

11:38

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says all passengers trapped on the train have been removed and taken to two hospitals. He answers questions about possible causes of the crash.

We are at the very earliest stages of this. It would be inappropriate for us to draw any conclusions at this time. We don't have any indications of anything other than an accident, but we are not going to preclude any possibility because it would be irresponsible to do so. Chris Christie, New Jersey governor

12:49 p.m.

Officials announce the 34-year-old Hoboken woman killed in the crash was standing on the platform and was hit by debris.

2:28 p.m.

Christie announces there is "no reason to believe" there will be further fatalities from the crash. The casualty numbers: 114 injured, one dead. He says it is unclear when the station will be reopened.