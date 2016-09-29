New Jersey train crash: A timeline
Updated 3:56 PM ET, Thu September 29, 2016
(CNN)In a matter of seconds, a normal Thursday morning in one of New York City's busiest transportation hubs devolved into chaos and destruction when a commuter train barreled through a passenger concourse. The crash injured scores, killed at least one and severely damaged the iconic structure.
Here is a timeline of the events leading up to, and directly after, the impact.
7:23 a.m.
Train #1614, operating on a Pascack Valley route to Hoboken, leaves Spring Valley Station in New York. It makes 16 stops before heading towards the final station on the line, the Hoboken Terminal in New Jersey. The trip is roughly 35 miles, traveling south.
8:38 a.m.
According to a New Jersey Transit schedule, the train is scheduled to arrive at the terminal. The Hoboken Terminal, situated on the New Jersey side of the Hudson River, is packed with thousands of people making their way from train to ferry, from light rail to bus station during the morning rush hour.
8:45 a.m.
The train crashes into a platform at the terminal. The impact crushes the first car and crumples part of the building's bowed glass roof.
Witnesses and passengers say the train seemed to be traveling at full speed upon impact.
The crash shakes the terminal and sends people running.
8:46 a.m.
Twitter reports of the crash are almost instantaneous.
Early pictures show commuters from other areas of the terminal walking past the visible wreckage, some stopping to snap pictures.
9:12 a.m.
New Jersey Transit announces rail service in and out of the terminal is suspended
9:33 a.m.
Multiple injuries are reported, and responders issue requests for ambulances and paramedics. An urban search-and-rescue team is also called to monitor the structure and help remove people from the wreckage.
9:52 a.m.
Local officials report there are people still trapped in the mangled train.
10:26 a.m.
Officials announce there is at least one fatality.
11:08 am.
The engineer is pulled out of the wreck, unresponsive.
11:38
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says all passengers trapped on the train have been removed and taken to two hospitals. He answers questions about possible causes of the crash.
12:49 p.m.
Officials announce the woman killed in the crash was standing on the platform and was killed by debris.
2:28 p.m.
Christie announces there is "no reason to believe" there will be further fatalities from the crash. He said the final casualty numbers: 108 injured, one dead. He says it is unclear when the station will be reopened.