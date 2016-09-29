Hoboken train passengers: 'It just didn't stop'

Story highlights Passengers tell of sudden, surreal crash at New Jersey train station

Man: "It just didn't slow down. It ran right through the backstop"

(CNN) One person was killed and more than 100 passengers were injured when a New Jersey Transit train crashed Thursday at the Hoboken station, forcing some victims to rescue themselves while others were trapped inside train cars.

Passengers described a sudden crash that caught them by surprise when the train didn't slow down on its approach to the station.

Here are some of their accounts:

Leon Offengenden

"I didn't notice that the train was going at an accelerated pace. It was just going. Now, looking back I guess it didn't slow down. It definitely didn't slow down. There was no brakes," he said. " All of sudden, it just crashed .... It's the same feeling as when you get in a car crash."

