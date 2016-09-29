Hoboken train passengers: 'It just didn't stop'

Story highlights
- Passengers tell of sudden, surreal crash at New Jersey train station
- Man: "It just didn't slow down. It ran right through the backstop"
(CNN)One person was killed and more than 100 passengers were injured when a New Jersey Transit train crashed Thursday at the Hoboken station, forcing some victims to rescue themselves while others were trapped inside train cars.
Passengers described a sudden crash that caught them by surprise when the train didn't slow down on its approach to the station.
Here are some of their accounts:
Leon Offengenden
"I didn't notice that the train was going at an accelerated pace. It was just going. Now, looking back I guess it didn't slow down. It definitely didn't slow down. There was no brakes," he said. " All of sudden, it just crashed .... It's the same feeling as when you get in a car crash."
Offengenden, who was in the third car of the train, said after the wreck he could see crew members looking into the train's mangled windows and trying to calm agitated victims.
"The lights went out and a few people screamed ... When we got out I could see that the roof of the station collapsed and there were wires and water running. A man walked past me, holding his arm. I saw some blood. I don't want to describe too much. I think I'm still in shock a little bit," he said.
"There was a woman coming out of the second car, I believe, who had sort of blood on her face. When I went to the front of the front car, it was essentially off the rails."
Bhagyesh Shah
Shah, who was standing in the back of the crowded first car, said he got on the train at the stop before Hoboken and noticed it didn't decrease speed as it neared the station.
"It wasn't that fast but it just didn't slow down," he said. "It ran right through the backstop."
"I wasn't paying attention," he said. "The next thing I know, I'm on the floor and we are plowing through something .... I was lying on the floor when it was happening and the cabin was dark. I was hoping the train would stop now, but it just didn't stop. It kept going and going and going. At the end of it, it felt like eternity."
Shah said the doors would not open after the crash and he had to climb out an emergency window and jump to the ground.
"When the train comes to a stop, I could see the parts of the roof on the first car," he said. "I saw a bunch of people trying to get someone out from under debris. There was a woman ... she was pinned under some debris next to the first car."