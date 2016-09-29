Breaking News

Hoboken, New Jersey, train crash

Updated 12:06 PM ET, Thu September 29, 2016

A section of roof lies on the platform after a New Jersey Transit train crashed at the Hoboken station on Thursday, September 29. One person was reported dead, and dozens of others were injured.
A section of roof lies on the platform after a New Jersey Transit train crashed at the Hoboken station on Thursday, September 29. One person was reported dead, and dozens of others were injured.
Passengers rush to safety after a train plowed into a platform at Hoboken station.
Passengers rush to safety after a train plowed into a platform at Hoboken station.
Part of the station&#39;s roof is collapsed.
Part of the station's roof is collapsed.
A section of the station&#39;s roof lies on the platform.
A section of the station's roof lies on the platform.
Emergency workers and others survey the train after the crash.
Emergency workers and others survey the train after the crash.
The station is a major transit hub across the Hudson River from Manhattan.
The station is a major transit hub across the Hudson River from Manhattan.
Images posted on social media show severe structural damage at the terminal.
Images posted on social media show severe structural damage at the terminal.
The crash happened during the rush-hour commute.
The crash happened during the rush-hour commute.
People are treated for their injuries outside the Hoboken station.
People are treated for their injuries outside the Hoboken station.
A man hurt in the crash is treated for a facial injury.
A man hurt in the crash is treated for a facial injury.
Emergency workers help an injured person into an ambulance outside the station.
Emergency workers help an injured person into an ambulance outside the station.
