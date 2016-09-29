Hoboken, New Jersey, train crash
Hoboken, New Jersey, train crash
Passengers rush to safety after a train plowed into a platform at Hoboken station.
Part of the station's roof is collapsed.
A section of the station's roof lies on the platform.
Emergency workers and others survey the train after the crash.
The station is a major transit hub across the Hudson River from Manhattan.
Images posted on social media show severe structural damage at the terminal.
The crash happened during the rush-hour commute.
People are treated for their injuries outside the Hoboken station.
A man hurt in the crash is treated for a facial injury.
Emergency workers help an injured person into an ambulance outside the station.