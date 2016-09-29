Deer tries to settle the score with driver who hit it

Story highlights The driver "grabbed a handful of antlers" to defend herself

(CNN) Guess deer don't believe in letting bygones be bygones.

A New Jersey woman was driving down a road, when -- bam! -- she hit a deer that had crossed her path. The deer took off -- or so she thought.

As the driver, Ellen Snyder, opened the door to check out the damage to her SUV, the deer suddenly charged back across the road towards her vehicle, pinning her inside.

"It was trying to get in. I don't know exactly why," Snyder told CNN affiliate News 12 New Jersey . "I just grabbed a handful of antlers and tried to keep him from killing me."

A police officer who happened to be driving by caught the whole thing on his dash cam.

